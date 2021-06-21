APITech Launches New 3D Printed Filters

APITech's new printed filters are offered in a rugged, low-profile package, with a frequency range of 2 to 40 GHz, and in Lowpass, Highpass, Bandpass, and Bandreject, and Multiplexer designs. These high-reliability filters expand APITech's reach in the growing market of 3D printed electronics (3DPE), where 3D printed components and circuits promise ease of use, reduction in costs, and greater efficiencies.

"Printed filters are a natural extension of APITech's existing line of high performance filters and multiplexers," said John Yania, APITech product line manager. "Our new printed filters offer improved SWaP-C for our customers over a frequency range of 2 to 40 GHz, where product package height and unit to unit repeatability are primary concerns."

This new capability also will be leveraged into APITech's filter-based IMAs to achieve reductions in mechanical package volumes, and diversify its portfolio with an additional tool for product optimization. This capability also will be integrated with other APITech low-profile components to achieve improved performance and package densities. The new printed filters can be sold as a stand-alone component or to support SWaP-C in IMAs.

These printed filters are targeted for radar, communications, surveillance, filter-based IMAs, and electronic warfare applications. To learn more about the new APITech's new filters portfolio, visit: https://apitech.pub/3xxdSpD

About APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high- performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeter wave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with more than 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space.

