APITech Selected by the European Space Agency to Develop W-Band Low Noise Amplifiers for Space Applications

MILTON KEYNES, United Kingdom, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.) has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop a W-Band, low noise amplifier for space applications, including high-frequency data comms, 5G/6G and W-Band radar. This advances APITech's reputation as a developer of mmWave technology and as a leading developer of RF solutions for space.

APITech EMEIA, in partnership with the UK Space Agency, offered ESA a unique solution utilising their proprietary GMIC (Glass Microwave Integrated Circuit) fabrication process as an enabling technology and formed industrial partnerships to provide bespoke MMIC solutions and state-of-the-art test and measurement capability.

Ian Skiggs, VP & MD of RF2M EMEIA said "ESA is a prestigious customer and establishes APITech EMEIA as a credible partner in development of innovative RF solutions for space. This will allow us to continue as an innovative mmWave technology developer for current and future applications".

Mike Rudd, Head of Telecommunications Strategy at the UK Space Agency, said: "Winning this contract will help put UK industry at the heart of future generations of higher frequency wavelengths for satcom, opening up new applications for customers across the world."

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeter wave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defence, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defence, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

To learn more about APITech components for space, visit https://apitech.pub/33YqsS0

Contact: Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

[email protected]

SOURCE APITech

Related Links

https://www.apitech.com

