Aplos Helps Drive Transformative Change with a Modern Approach to Operations for Nonprofits and Churches

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aplos Software, LLC, brings back their offer of virtually free subscriptions to their powerful, all-in-one nonprofit and church management platform.

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, Aplos launched an equipping initiative to help more than 240 organizations get new digital tools to transition to remote operations, while saving them more than $70,000 in the process. Now, with a sustained need for solutions to operate in an increasingly digital environment, Aplos is back to assist in the operational transformation of more organizations.

Starting August 24, 2020, Aplos will provide discounts of up to $297 to new customers over the three-month period of their offer.

Platform Software Subscription (regularly $59 /month)

/month) Text To Give Mobile Giving (regularly $20 /month)

/month) Bulk Texting Communication Tool (regularly $20 /month)

For only one dollar per month for their first three months, organizations joining Aplos can subscribe to the Aplos Software Platform that seamlessly integrates donation tracking with fund accounting and people management. The one-dollar platform pricing includes up to 500 contacts and two users. With new subscriptions, Aplos is also waiving the fees for the first three months for the Text to Give mobile-giving tool and the Bulk Texting tool that organizations can use to send up to 500 outgoing texts per month.

"We were inspired by the efforts of nonprofits and churches to rise to the challenge of COVID-19 and were proud to equip so many in June of this year. We know the work isn't done, so we saw the need to re-extend the offer for affordable, digital tools. With better access to these tools, nonprofits and churches can transition to remote operations and make transformative changes on the administrative side of their organizations," said Tim Goetz, CEO of Aplos, CPA, and former Executive Pastor.

Nonprofit and church leaders can redeem the limited-time offer on the Aplos website: equip.aplos.com .

Aplos is an online software platform that focuses on making it simple for nonprofits and churches of any size to manage their books, people, and giving. Based in California, Aplos has built a track record over the past 10 years of award-winning service to more than 50,000 nonprofits and churches from around the world.

