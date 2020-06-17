Aplos Software Extends Their Offer to Help Nonprofits & Churches Impacted by COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In just 30 days, more than $30,000 in discounts have been given to nonprofits and churches in the wake of COVID-19 to enable them to get the software and digital tools they need to resume their operations in the weeks and months ahead.

Aplos

Aplos has been practically giving away their software platform, with the option of adding mobile giving and communications features, in an effort to help nonprofits and churches operate remotely while sheltering in place due to the coronavirus. Traditional ways these organizations have engaged their supporters have radically changed in recent months due to the outbreak. New digital solutions have been needed to handle communications and to accept financial support during these challenging times. In an effort to fulfill the immediate needs of both nonprofits and churches, Aplos achieved their goal of equipping 100 organizations in less than 1 month from announcing their offer of only $1 per month for the first 3 months for their complete software platform.

Aplos began their campaign on May 18, 2020 and offered discounts totaling up to $294 each to the first 100 organizations that subscribed. So far, Aplos has helped more than 118 organizations get the tools they need, with almost no cost to the nonprofit or church.

CONTINUING TOWARD THEIR GOAL

Aplos hopes to equip even more organizations by extending the offer of getting a platform software subscription for only $1 a month for the first 3 months through the end of June, 2020. Signing up is fast and easy. Organizations can start working in the software the same day they start their Free Trial.

*Offer valid for new customers only. $1 Platform pricing up to 500 contacts. See website for offer details.|

VISIT THEIR WEBSITE, OR SHARE THIS OFFER WITH A NONPROFIT OR CHURCH LEADER.

Equip.Aplos.com

Based in Fresno, California, Aplos has helped more than 40,000 organizations in more than 200 countries around the world for almost a decade. Visit the website address above for more information.

