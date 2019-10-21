apM Coin Spoke at Bittrex Global's 'The Future of Cryptocurrency'

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The apM Coin project, to be introduced at the Dongdaemun APM wholesale clothing malls, attended the event 'The Future of Cryptocurrency' hosted by the global exchange Bittrex Global.

The event was held ahead of the official launch of Bittrex Global in Liechtenstein and was attended by more than 100 industry-related leaders and experts including H.S.H. Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, Kiran Raj Bittrex Global CEO, Stephen Stonberg Bittrex Global COO, and Ralph Wenger, a partner and attorney-at-law of BATLINER WANGER BATLINER Attorneys at Law. apM Coin was invited to speak at the event as a listing project for the exchange and shared its vision, progress, and future plans along with BlockTV.

apM Coin, in collaboration with apM Group, is a project that focuses on building blockchain-based customer compensation and payment systems optimized for the wholesale clothing market. It aims to create an efficient and convenient consumer platform by gradually introducing a digital trading system that can be utilized by both buyers and sellers in various business areas, including its own auxiliary facilities at the apM wholesale shopping malls, apM, apM Luxe and apM PLACE.

"In the run-up to apM Coin's global listing on Bittrex, we have a meaningful opportunity to attend the event at special invitation from Bittrex Global and introduce a real-world use case where apM Group can utilize technology to enhance the market competitiveness," said Richard Seok, CEO of apM Coin. "We will do our best to communicate our vision through today's announcement."

Meanwhile, apM Coin will launch its own mobile application 'apM Members' by the end of the year. Further specifics on the Bittrex listing schedule will be announced near future.

About apM Coin:

apM Coin is a blockchain-powered customer reward and payment platform for the wholesale fashion market. In partnership with apM Group, an owner of leading wholesale fashion malls in Korea -- apM, apM Luxe and apM PLACE -- the apM Coin project aims to establish an optimized payment system in the wholesale clothing market, create an ecosystem where both buyers and sellers can coexist and enhance global competitiveness through the introduction of blockchain, by utilising a strong consumer base of apM shopping malls in both domestic and foreign markets.

l apM Coin Website: https://apM-coin.com

l Twitter: https://twitter.com/apMcoin

l Medium: https://medium.com/apMcoin

l Telegram Global Community: https://t.me/apmcoin_official

SOURCE apM Coin

Related Links

https://apM-coin.com

