Apogee Expanding Space and Missile Defense Services Across DoD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Engineering (Apogee), a leading small business contractor within the federal marketplace, announced the successful award of a Prime Contractor position on the multi-billion dollar General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB), Pool 3—Engineering Services for DoD Weapon Systems. As an existing top-tier OASIS SB Pool 1 contract holder, Apogee has won over 30 task orders with an awarded ceiling value of over $310 million.

This follow-on prime contract award to OASIS SB Pool 3 positions Apogee for continued growth across the DoD, particularly in the Space and Missile Defense mission areas.

"Apogee's expansion to OASIS Pool 3 was a targeted growth activity to deliver our weapons systems engineering solutions to organizations such as U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (USASMDC). Founded in Colorado Springs in 2004, Apogee is a proven and secure small business prime. Our team stands ready to serve the Army's next generation modernization of Air and Missile Defense forces and evolving to Multi-Domain Operations." stated Mr. Frank Varga, Apogee Vice President of Program Operations.

With the potential incorporation of SMDA2S II into GSA OASIS SB Pool 3, exceptionally rated prime contractors such as Apogee have bidding access to over $150M of professional services task orders available for re-competition starting in 2020.

"Apogee has been designing our USASMDC solutions from the ground up based on the government's 2020 requirements and user needs. We are partnering to delivery client support teams focused on innovation, accountability, and excellence. Our customers deserve solutions that improve programs and protect end-users. Apogee is positioned well for USASMDC delivery given our corporate strength and past performance history," says Mr. David Hutchison, Apogee Capture Director.

In May 2019, The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command / Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) (now known as USASMDC) released an acquisition strategy update to industry stating all Space and Missile Defense Advisory and Assistance Services (SMDA2S) would transition to the GSA OASIS contracts as the existing task orders expire. SMDA2S services facilitate space and missile defense support to Army organizations, especially within the Colorado Springs, CO and Huntsville, AL markets.

