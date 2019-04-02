Apollo Energy Gum Rolls Out Three Electric SOLO Fleet Vehicles -- Among the First Delivered In the USA

DENVER, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Brands LLC ("Apollo™") announced this week that the company had acquired three SOLO Electric Cars, among the very first delivered in the USA. The iconic single-seat, 3-wheeled electric SOLO, built in Canada by Electra Meccanica, is an eye-catching and futuristic vehicle that will be a perfect complement to Apollo Energy Gum™. "Apollo Energy Gum™ is the sugar-free, vegan, clean and portable caffeine energy source. SOLO is a unique, distinctly styled, emission-free electric vehicle," stated Apollo™ Founder & CEO Troy Widgery. "Since our Apollo Liquid Core™ energy gum is so unique, we were searching for a delivery vehicle that was a perfect fit to distribute to our Denver, Boulder and other Colorado accounts. SOLO was a great match," Widgery continued. "Small, potent, and disruptive are terms that describe both company's products, and we look forward to a great partnership with SOLO," Widgery said.

More SOLOs are on order to build a fleet of electric, dual-purpose promotional & delivery vehicles as Apollo™ expands worldwide. COO Boyd Wilkinson explains how such a small vehicle can be used for deliveries: "The SOLO would never work as a traditional delivery vehicle for beverages, or most any CPG. In our case, an Apollo™ SOLO can transport 1500 packs of our multiple energy gum brands to accounts in the Front Range area." 300 packs of Apollo™ occupies the same space as one case of energy drink cans.

"We're extremely pleased to join with Apollo brands to collaborate on this exciting endeavor," states Electra Meccanica CEO, Jerry Kroll. "Both of our young companies are benefiting from a commitment to the environment and sustainability. The suitability of the SOLO as a delivery vehicle for Apollo's small profile packages demonstrates that solutions are available for those with the willingness to think outside the box. We strongly believe the SOLO will find a warm reception from Denver residents."

Developing the Apollo Liquid Core™ is how Apollo™ cracked the code and is creating the next energy category. Caffeine tastes bitter in the concentrations required to make an effective energy gum. Other energy gums mix the caffeine in the gum base – or in a candy shell – where some of it remains, giving a negative taste for the duration. Apollo's technology solves this problem by sequencing the ingredients. Apollo's liquid energy gets released on the first chew, which can taste strong for a few seconds, but quickly you're left with a spearmint and xylitol gum that chews and tastes great and lasts for an hour. "We are creating the next energy category and SOLO is a perfect way to deliver it in an environmentally correct way, and with a reduced carbon footprint. This is standard procedure at Apollo Energy Gum™" Troy Widgery stated.

About Apollo: Apollo Brands™ LLC was born out of Founder Troy Widgery's prior success with GO FAST!™ Energy Drink. Troy's background in extreme sports guided the passion to build GO FAST!™ into a brand with global reach, but he strived to build a healthier, more efficient energy product. Apollo™ and its specialty brands are manufactured in Colorado and represent the culmination of nearly 700 formulations over 10 years. Troy's belief is that a Liquid Core™ of functional ingredients surrounded by a xylitol gum shell is the best way to provide a clean and portable energy supplement for those in the pursuit of a healthy and productive lifestyle. Apollo Brands™ strives to make decisions with a focus on sustainability, from ingredients to distribution and everything in between.

About SOLO: SOLO is the smallest vehicle offered by Electra Meccanica. Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute. Learn more at www.EMVauto.com.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12762505

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Apollo Brands LLC

Related Links

http://www.apolloenergygum.com

