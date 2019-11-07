Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports: 3Q19 Total Revenues of $156.1 Million, Up 20.0% Over 2Q19; 3Q19 Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 Million, Up 55.6% Over 3Q18; Capitated Membership of Over One Million Managed Lives; and Elite Status Awarded by APG

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 today.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter financial and operational results. During the quarter, we expanded our fully-capitated membership base and network of contracted physicians through our acquisition of Accountable Health Care IPA. In October 2019, we announced a new management services agreement adding 145,000 member lives under management," stated Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed.

"We continue to make meaningful progress towards our goal of reaching two million total lives under management. This progress is primarily driven by our recent acquisitions, which added 271,000 fully-capitated lives year to date, and our recently announced management services agreement, which will add 145,000 managed lives into our network in 2020. These transactions further expand our footprint into California's Los Angeles and Inland Empire markets. We see a robust national pipeline of managed IPAs that can be successfully incorporated onto our platform," continued Dr. Sim.

"Our patient-centric, physicians-led approach is unique to the market and positions us well to benefit from the continued shift towards value-based care. We remain confident that we will continue to grow our membership base and achieve our growth objectives," concluded Dr. Sim.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019:

Total revenue of $156.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 , a decrease of 6% as compared to $166.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 , primarily due to the prior year adoption of a revenue accounting standard on January 1, 2018 , resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

for the quarter ended , a decrease of 6% as compared to for the quarter ended , primarily due to the prior year adoption of a revenue accounting standard on , resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of in the third quarter of 2018. Capitation revenue of $130.8 million , representing 84% of our total revenue, an increase of 44% compared to $90.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 .

, representing 84% of our total revenue, an increase of 44% compared to for the quarter ended . Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 , an increase of 56%, as compared to $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 .

for the quarter ended , an increase of 56%, as compared to for the quarter ended . Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 , compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 . The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to the adoption of a revenue accounting standard on January 1, 2018 , resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to the adoption of a revenue accounting standard on , resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of in the third quarter of 2018. Total membership of one million managed lives as of September 30, 2019 . Fully-capitated lives of 540,000, under our consolidated Independent Physicians Associations (IPA), at the end of the third quarter. An increase of 103% compared to December 31, 2018 , primarily due to the acquisition of Alpha Care Medical Group and Accountable Health Care IPA.

. Fully-capitated lives of 540,000, under our consolidated Independent Physicians Associations (IPA), at the end of the third quarter. An increase of 103% compared to , primarily due to the acquisition of Alpha Care Medical Group and Accountable Health Care IPA. Closed inaugural $290 million syndicated credit facility and series of transactions with APC and AP-AMH.

syndicated credit facility and series of transactions with APC and AP-AMH. Awarded Elite status for the America's Physician Groups Standards of Excellence Survey for 2019.

For more details on ApolloMed's September 30, 2019 quarter end results, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,298,252



$ 106,891,503

Restricted cash 20,150



—

Investment in marketable securities 1,154,480



1,127,102

Receivables, net 19,731,189



7,127,217

Receivables, net – related parties 37,708,178



49,328,739

Other receivables 15,527,520



1,003,133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,495,938



7,385,098

Loan receivable - related parties 6,425,000



—









Total current assets 321,360,707



172,862,792









Noncurrent assets





Land, property and equipment, net 12,427,107



12,721,082

Intangible assets, net 114,166,305



86,875,883

Goodwill 237,134,772



185,805,880

Loans receivable – related parties, net of current portion 12,500,000



17,500,000

Investment in other entities – equity method 35,840,105



34,876,980

Investment in a privately held entity that does not report net asset value per share 896,000



405,000

Restricted cash 746,104



745,470

Right-of-use assets 13,540,129



—

Other assets 1,633,153



1,205,962









Total noncurrent assets 428,883,675



340,136,257









Total assets $ 750,244,382



$ 512,999,049

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 35,539,917



$ 25,075,489

Fiduciary accounts payable 1,734,142



1,538,598

Medical liabilities 53,819,647



33,641,701

Income taxes payable 1,392,492



11,621,861

Bank loan —



40,257

Dividend payable 271,279



—

Finance lease obligation 101,741



101,741

Lease liabilities 2,836,010



—

Current portion of long term debt 9,500,000



—









Total current liabilities 105,195,228



72,019,647









Noncurrent liabilities





Lines of credit – related party —



13,000,000

Deferred tax liability 30,199,423



19,615,935

Liability for unissued equity shares 1,185,025



1,185,025

Finance lease obligation 441,241



517,261

Lease liabilities 10,670,364



—

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 234,149,063



—









Total noncurrent liabilities 276,645,116



34,318,221









Total liabilities 381,840,344



106,337,868









Commitments and contingencies













Mezzanine equity





Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC") 176,230,074



225,117,029









Stockholders' equity





Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively —



—

Series B Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,822,933 and 34,578,040 shares outstanding, excluding 16,959,069 and 1,850,603 treasury shares, at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 34,823



34,578

Additional paid-in capital 165,521,888



162,723,051

Retained earnings 25,177,257



17,788,203



190,733,968



180,545,832









Noncontrolling interest 1,439,996



998,320









Total stockholders' equity 192,173,964



181,544,152









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 750,244,382



$ 512,999,049



APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Capitation, net $ 130,807,706



$ 90,612,720



$ 305,548,176



$ 266,834,186

Risk pool settlements and incentives 11,355,069



57,788,932



32,639,960



89,641,885

Management fee income 8,517,586



12,851,178



27,866,805



37,297,358

Fee-for-service, net 4,099,660



4,723,809



12,058,762



15,524,149

Other income 1,280,203



752,643



3,753,258



4,021,480

Total revenue 156,060,224



166,729,282



381,866,961



413,319,058

















Operating expenses













Cost of services 131,129,813



96,268,804



315,925,388



280,589,061

General and administrative expenses 7,949,814



9,040,336



30,031,329



31,481,810

Depreciation and amortization 4,920,429



4,843,037



13,792,581



14,819,627

Provision for doubtful accounts —



—



(1,363,415)



—

Impairment of intangibles 1,994,000



—



1,994,000



—

Total expenses 145,994,056



110,152,177



360,379,883



326,890,498

















Income from operations 10,066,168



56,577,105



21,487,078



86,428,560

















Other income (expense)













Income (loss) from equity method investments 2,053,730



(4,215,056)



1,161,791



(2,573,219)

Interest expense (827,905)



(178,318)



(1,349,933)



(374,002)

Interest income 508,856



418,449



1,305,528



1,180,990

Other income 2,620,485



609,203



2,831,830



884,948

















Total other income (expense), net 4,355,166



(3,365,722)



3,949,216



(881,283)

















Income before provision for income taxes 14,421,334



53,211,383



25,436,294



85,547,277

















Provision for income taxes 3,682,472



14,585,942



6,483,630



23,338,589

















Net income 10,738,862



38,625,441



18,952,664



62,208,688

















Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,034,688



29,519,043



11,563,610



48,277,734

















Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. $ 3,704,174



$ 9,106,398



$ 7,389,054



$ 13,930,954

















Earnings per share – basic $ 0.11



$ 0.28



$ 0.21



$ 0.43

















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.24



$ 0.20



$ 0.37

















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic 34,643,754



32,917,007



34,555,124



32,672,793

















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted 37,792,266



38,387,700



37,816,698



38,010,838



APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Capitated Membership



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017











MSO 430,000



665,000



670,000

IPA 540,000



265,000



270,000

ACO 30,000



30,000



29,000













Total lives under management 1,000,000



960,000



969,000



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 10,738,862



$ 38,625,441



$ 18,952,664



$ 62,208,688

Depreciation and amortization 4,920,429



4,843,037



13,792,581



14,819,627

Provision for income taxes 3,682,472



14,585,942



6,483,630



23,338,589

Interest expense 827,905



178,318



1,349,933



374,002

Interest income (508,856)



(418,449)



(1,305,528)



(1,180,990)

EBITDA 19,660,812



57,814,289



39,273,280



99,559,916

















(Income) loss - equity method investments (2,053,730)



4,215,056



(1,161,791)



2,573,219

Other income (2,620,485)



(609,203)



(2,831,830)



(884,948)

Adoption of revenue accounting standard —



(46,800,000)



—



(49,640,000)

Provider bonus payments 2,100,000



—



12,100,000



—

Net provision for doubtful accounts —



—



(1,363,415)



—

Impairment of intangibles 1,994,000



—



1,994,000



—

Severance payments —



—



—



1,436,000

EBITDA adjustment for recently acquired IPAs 3,673,000



—



5,565,000



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,753,597



$ 14,620,142



$ 53,575,244



$ 53,044,187



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This section contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are not in accordance with, or are an alternative to, measures derived from generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding various financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of ApolloMed's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income. Effective September 1, 2019 the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 and condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, also includes the results of Accountable Health Care IPA.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 480,212 shares of ApolloMed's common stock to be issued as part of the merger (the "Merger") involving ApolloMed and Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM") in 2017 are subject to ApolloMed receiving from certain former NMM shareholders a properly completed letter of transmittal (and related exhibits) before such former NMM shareholders may receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed common stock and warrants. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the Merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and the Company is legally obligated to issue these shares as of the closing of the Merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California IPA, a Professional Medical Corporation, (d.b.a. Allied Pacific of California IPA), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and management services organizations ("MSOs"), is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner. ApolloMed focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes NMM (MSO), Apollo Medical Management, Inc. (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation, (hospitalists), APA ACO, Inc. (NGACO), Allied Physicians of California IPA (IPA), Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. (IPA), Accountable Health Care IPA (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect, Inc. (Digital Population Health Management Platform). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to delivery sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019.

