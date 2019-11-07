Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports: 3Q19 Total Revenues of $156.1 Million, Up 20.0% Over 2Q19; 3Q19 Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 Million, Up 55.6% Over 3Q18; Capitated Membership of Over One Million Managed Lives; and Elite Status Awarded by APG

News provided by

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

Nov 07, 2019, 19:22 ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), an integrated population health management company, announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 today.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter financial and operational results. During the quarter, we expanded our fully-capitated membership base and network of contracted physicians through our acquisition of Accountable Health Care IPA. In October 2019, we announced a new management services agreement adding 145,000 member lives under management," stated Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed.

"We continue to make meaningful progress towards our goal of reaching two million total lives under management. This progress is primarily  driven by our recent acquisitions, which added 271,000 fully-capitated lives year to date, and our recently announced management services agreement, which will add 145,000 managed lives into our network in 2020. These transactions further expand our footprint into California's Los Angeles and Inland Empire markets.  We see a robust national pipeline of managed IPAs that can be successfully incorporated onto our platform," continued Dr. Sim.

"Our patient-centric, physicians-led approach is unique to the market and positions us well to benefit from the continued shift towards value-based care. We remain confident that we will continue to grow our membership base and achieve our growth objectives," concluded Dr. Sim.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019:

  • Total revenue of $156.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of 6% as compared to $166.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to the prior year adoption of a revenue accounting standard on January 1, 2018, resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Capitation revenue of $130.8 million, representing 84% of our total revenue, an increase of 44% compared to $90.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 56%, as compared to $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
  • Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. of $3.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to the adoption of a revenue accounting standard on January 1, 2018, resulting in a significant recognition of risk pool revenue of $46.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Total membership of one million managed lives as of September 30, 2019. Fully-capitated lives of 540,000, under our consolidated Independent Physicians Associations (IPA), at the end of the third quarter. An increase of 103% compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to the acquisition of Alpha Care Medical Group and Accountable Health Care IPA.
  • Closed inaugural $290 million syndicated credit facility and series of transactions with APC and AP-AMH.
  • Awarded Elite status for the America's Physician Groups Standards of Excellence Survey for 2019.

For more details on ApolloMed's September 30, 2019 quarter end results, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)


September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

Assets






Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

230,298,252

$

106,891,503

Restricted cash

20,150


Investment in marketable securities

1,154,480

1,127,102

Receivables, net

19,731,189

7,127,217

Receivables, net – related parties

37,708,178

49,328,739

Other receivables

15,527,520

1,003,133

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,495,938

7,385,098

Loan receivable - related parties

6,425,000






Total current assets

321,360,707

172,862,792




Noncurrent assets


Land, property and equipment, net

12,427,107

12,721,082

Intangible assets, net

114,166,305

86,875,883

Goodwill

237,134,772

185,805,880

Loans receivable – related parties, net of current portion

12,500,000

17,500,000

Investment in other entities – equity method

35,840,105

34,876,980

Investment in a privately held entity that does not report net asset value per share

896,000

405,000

Restricted cash

746,104

745,470

Right-of-use assets

13,540,129


Other assets

1,633,153

1,205,962




Total noncurrent assets

428,883,675

340,136,257




Total assets

$

750,244,382

$

512,999,049

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

35,539,917

$

25,075,489

Fiduciary accounts payable

1,734,142

1,538,598

Medical liabilities

53,819,647

33,641,701

Income taxes payable

1,392,492

11,621,861

Bank loan



40,257

Dividend payable

271,279


Finance lease obligation

101,741

101,741

Lease liabilities

2,836,010


Current portion of long term debt

9,500,000






Total current liabilities

105,195,228

72,019,647




Noncurrent liabilities


Lines of credit – related party



13,000,000

Deferred tax liability

30,199,423

19,615,935

Liability for unissued equity shares

1,185,025

1,185,025

Finance lease obligation

441,241

517,261

Lease liabilities

10,670,364


Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

234,149,063






Total noncurrent liabilities

276,645,116

34,318,221




Total liabilities

381,840,344

106,337,868




Commitments and contingencies






Mezzanine equity


Noncontrolling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC")

176,230,074

225,117,029




Stockholders' equity


Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively




Series B Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of all preferred stock, including Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively




Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,822,933 and 34,578,040 shares outstanding, excluding 16,959,069 and 1,850,603 treasury shares, at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

34,823

34,578

Additional paid-in capital

165,521,888

162,723,051

Retained earnings

25,177,257

17,788,203

190,733,968

180,545,832




Noncontrolling interest

1,439,996

998,320




Total stockholders' equity

192,173,964

181,544,152




Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

750,244,382

$

512,999,049

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue






Capitation, net

$

130,807,706

$

90,612,720

$

305,548,176

$

266,834,186

Risk pool settlements and incentives

11,355,069

57,788,932

32,639,960

89,641,885

Management fee income

8,517,586

12,851,178

27,866,805

37,297,358

Fee-for-service, net

4,099,660

4,723,809

12,058,762

15,524,149

Other income

1,280,203

752,643

3,753,258

4,021,480

Total revenue

156,060,224

166,729,282

381,866,961

413,319,058








Operating expenses






Cost of services

131,129,813

96,268,804

315,925,388

280,589,061

General and administrative expenses

7,949,814

9,040,336

30,031,329

31,481,810

Depreciation and amortization

4,920,429

4,843,037

13,792,581

14,819,627

Provision for doubtful accounts





(1,363,415)


Impairment of intangibles

1,994,000



1,994,000


Total expenses

145,994,056

110,152,177

360,379,883

326,890,498








Income from operations

10,066,168

56,577,105

21,487,078

86,428,560








Other income (expense)






Income (loss) from equity method investments

2,053,730

(4,215,056)

1,161,791

(2,573,219)

Interest expense

(827,905)

(178,318)

(1,349,933)

(374,002)

Interest income

508,856

418,449

1,305,528

1,180,990

Other income

2,620,485

609,203

2,831,830

884,948








Total other income (expense), net

4,355,166

(3,365,722)

3,949,216

(881,283)








Income before provision for income taxes

14,421,334

53,211,383

25,436,294

85,547,277








Provision for income taxes

3,682,472

14,585,942

6,483,630

23,338,589








 Net income

10,738,862

38,625,441

18,952,664

62,208,688








Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,034,688

29,519,043

11,563,610

48,277,734








Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

$

3,704,174

$

9,106,398

$

7,389,054

$

13,930,954








Earnings per share – basic

$

0.11

$

0.28

$

0.21

$

0.43








Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.10

$

0.24

$

0.20

$

0.37








Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic

34,643,754

32,917,007

34,555,124

32,672,793








Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted

37,792,266

38,387,700

37,816,698

38,010,838

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

Capitated Membership


September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2017






     MSO

430,000

665,000

670,000

     IPA

540,000

265,000

270,000

     ACO

30,000

30,000

29,000






Total lives under management

1,000,000

960,000

969,000

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








 Net income

$

10,738,862

$

38,625,441

$

18,952,664

$

62,208,688

     Depreciation and amortization

4,920,429

4,843,037

13,792,581

14,819,627

     Provision for income taxes

3,682,472

14,585,942

6,483,630

23,338,589

     Interest expense

827,905

178,318

1,349,933

374,002

     Interest income

(508,856)

(418,449)

(1,305,528)

(1,180,990)

EBITDA

19,660,812

57,814,289

39,273,280

99,559,916








     (Income) loss - equity method investments

(2,053,730)

4,215,056

(1,161,791)

2,573,219

     Other income

(2,620,485)

(609,203)

(2,831,830)

(884,948)

     Adoption of revenue accounting standard



(46,800,000)



(49,640,000)

     Provider bonus payments

2,100,000



12,100,000


     Net provision for doubtful accounts





(1,363,415)


     Impairment of intangibles

1,994,000



1,994,000


     Severance payments







1,436,000

     EBITDA adjustment for recently acquired IPAs

3,673,000



5,565,000


Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,753,597

$

14,620,142

$

53,575,244

$

53,044,187

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This section contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), and Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are not in accordance with, or are an alternative to, measures derived from generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from other non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding various financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of ApolloMed's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income. Effective September 1, 2019 the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 and condensed consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, also includes the results of Accountable Health Care IPA.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 480,212 shares of ApolloMed's common stock to be issued as part of the merger (the "Merger") involving ApolloMed and Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM") in 2017 are subject to ApolloMed receiving from certain former NMM shareholders a properly completed letter of transmittal (and related exhibits) before such former NMM shareholders may receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed common stock and warrants. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the Merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and the Company is legally obligated to issue these shares as of the closing of the Merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California IPA, a Professional Medical Corporation, (d.b.a. Allied Pacific of California IPA), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric integrated population health management company, which, together with its subsidiaries, including a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization ("NGACO"), and its affiliated independent practice associations ("IPAs") and management services organizations ("MSOs"), is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based high-quality medical care for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions, in a cost-effective manner.  ApolloMed focuses on addressing the healthcare needs of its patients by leveraging its integrated health management and healthcare delivery platform that includes NMM (MSO), Apollo Medical Management, Inc. (MSO), ApolloMed Hospitalists, a Medical Corporation, (hospitalists), APA ACO, Inc. (NGACO), Allied Physicians of California IPA (IPA), Alpha Care Medical Group, Inc. (IPA), Accountable Health Care IPA (IPA) and Apollo Care Connect, Inc. (Digital Population Health Management Platform).  For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's continued growth, acquisition strategy, ability to delivery sustainable long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, operational focus, strategic growth plans, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2019.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Asher Dewhurst
(443) 213-0500
asher.dewhurst@westwicke.com

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://apollomed.net

Also from this source

Apollo Medical Holdings Adds Approximately 145,000 Members By...

Apollo Medical Holdings Announces The Appointment Of Matthew...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports: 3Q19 Total Revenues of $156.1 Million, Up 20.0% Over 2Q19; 3Q19 Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 Million, Up 55.6% Over 3Q18; Capitated Membership of Over One Million Managed Lives; and Elite Status Awarded by APG

News provided by

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

Nov 07, 2019, 19:22 ET