Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Join S&P SmallCap 600

ALHAMBRA, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.

Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "ApolloMed's addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 is a testament to our commitment to long-term growth and exceptional financial performance as the leader in value-based healthcare management and provider enablement. Our inclusion is an absolute honor that we expect will increase our visibility within the investment community and enhance shareholder value as we continue to execute on our vision and nationwide growth strategy."

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs) and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about ApolloMed's investment in, strategic arrangements with, and anticipated consolidation of, Sun Labs, and ApolloMed's and Sun Labs' growth, acquisition strategy, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, operational focus, strategic growth and expansion plans and integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of ApolloMed's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in ApolloMed's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risk factors contained in ApolloMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

