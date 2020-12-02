Apotex Corp. names new Presdient & Chief Executive Officer

WESTON, FL, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. announced today that its board of directors has appointed Peter Hardwick as President & Chief Executive Officer of Apotex Corp., effective immediately.

This announcement serves to formalize Peter's leadership role, and no other changes to operations or structure are currently being planned. Peter, who has been with Apotex Inc. for 14 years, has served in an interim leadership role with Apotex Corp. since 2019, helping to navigate the business through unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic.

"Peter's track record as a commercial executive in the pharmaceutical industry has been demonstrated time and again," said Jeff Watson, Global President & Chief Executive Officer, Apotex Inc. "The US market continues to be a growth engine for Apotex and under Peter's leadership, I have every confidence this will be further accelerated."

Apotex Corp. is a US-based company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.

SOURCE Apotex Corp.