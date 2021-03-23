Apothecare Pharmacy Administered over 5000 COVID-19 Vaccines in 40+ Clinics

BROCKTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The state's largest provider of pharmacy services to congregate care communities and group homes, Apothecare Pharmacy, LLC, has reached a vaccination milestone this week. The pharmacy has administered over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to vulnerable residents of 22 congregate care communities. A highly trained team of pharmacists, in full protective gear, started their efforts back in January of 2021 and has held 40+ clinics to date, traveling as far as Danvers and Fitchburg to meet with residents and staff of these care communities to administer the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Apothecare is one of the only pharmacies traveling to administer vaccine throughout the entire state of Massachusetts; reaching residents in hard hit communities and group homes.

Partner residential communities are highly appreciative of the vaccination efforts: Shaheer Mustafa, CEO of Hopewell, expressed his gratitude with a social media post:

"Today HopeWell front-line staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine! Huge thanks to Apothecare Pharmacy, LLC for making this happen! #beatcovid #frontlinestaff #gratitude"

John, Walker, CEO of Apothecare, echoes this sentiment. "I am extremely impressed with the hard work, dedication and flexibility of our team of pharmacists. They never hesitated to travel throughout the state and be on the frontlines during this pandemic. They immunized the residents of the homes as well as all the staff, who have been tirelessly continuing to care for this high-risk population. We recognized that getting our medically compromised patients and their dedicated caregivers vaccinated was key to a long-term recovery and return to some normalcy."

The pharmacy, together with partner communities, arranged for group vaccination clinics in local American Legion Halls and community centers, facilitating access for many patients who may have a disability and thus making them more susceptible to COVID-19. This improved the ability to get more people vaccinated reducing critical wait times. Apothecare worked closely with the state system for vaccine distribution, supporting their efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and thus saving lives. The following note by, Shannon Lee from WalkerCares (www.walkercares.org) shows the true impact of Apothecare's vaccination program: "WalkerCares is pleased to have partnered with Apothecare to provide several COVID-19 vaccination clinics to our staff. All of the Apothecare pharmacists and staff who joined us were professional, welcoming, and warm. They answered staff's questions about the vaccine, and were especially gracious when vaccinating staff who expressed anxiety regarding shots and potential side effects related to the vaccine. Even though they had been doing daily vaccine clinics across the state, they came each day with energy, enthusiasm, and humor. They helped make our clinics as successful as they were!!"

"The effort to vaccinate is not over," said Dr. Katelyn Pina, Director of Clinical Operations at Apothecare: "Our goal is to provide and administer the vaccine to as much of the population as possible, especially those living in Congregate care settings and assisted-living communities. We hope we can maintain access to the distribution through the MA state program, so we can continue our vaccination efforts."

Apothecare pharmacy is the leading provider of prescription medication to residents living in alternate and congregate care residential programs and assisted living communities throughout Massachusetts. The portfolio of services and dedicated team makes Apothecare a preferred pharmacy partner for all special needs patients. Most recently, Apothecare extended its ability to service substance use recovery programs and patients, partnering with PursueCare www.PursueCare.com , a Telehealth company, offering remote counseling and drug screenings. The pharmacy's extensive delivery network and depth of pharmaceuticals products offered, allows Apothecare partners and patients access to much more than any typical pharmacy. Apothecare provides technology enabled services via digital tools for seamless communication with prescribers and clients facilitating interoperable exchange of vital patient specific information. Apothecare is uniquely positioned as an innovative leader in pharmacy care services with a specialized compounding lab and robotic automation systems. The compounding lab is equipped to prepare special dosages and medications to accommodate specific patient needs.

