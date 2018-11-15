Apothēka Systems Inc. Patents Patient Identity Validation On Blockchain

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday December 18th Apothēka Systems Inc. announced the submittal of proprietary technology patents to the US Patent Office. This marks a milestone in the Healthcare EHR industry by making Apothēka a first if not the first company to use Blockchain technology to validate patient identity using a unique six way match validation algorithm as an integral part of patients Biometric points and Protected Health Information (PHI).

"The company is now signing up early adopters and; the response has been overwhelming from hospitals to independent physicians due to high interest in the new disruptive Blockchain technology that has been long overdue!" Dennis Maliani (Founder)

The introduction of Blockchain technology has its origins in the crypto currency industry but its introduction to other industries has been gaining ground. "From the beginning we wanted to create something revolutionary in the Healthcare industry and we knew that the industry suffered from disparate patient data, privacy and security threats.

"In essence, we figured that if we could develop an eco-system that facilitated:

Traceability workflow efficiencies, Data integrity centric, Enhanced security, Cost cutting;

we had the opportunity to create real change." Luis Lopez (COO) and Dennis Maliani (Founder)



Apothēka Systems Inc. has been working in the healthcare industry with various clients including Cedars Sinai Medical Center where they are customizing technology to fit the client's workflow needs. Apothēka is an innovator in the SaaS Blockchain EHR industry and provides an information exchange platform that connects hospitals to physicians to laboratories and insurance providers to facilitate quality patient care experience.



SOURCE Apotheka Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.apotheka.co

