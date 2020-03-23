App Annie Announces Top Publishers 2020

LONDON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie , the mobile data and analytics company helping companies win on mobile, today announced its annual Top Publisher Award winners, recognizing the most innovative and successful publishers around the world. The Top 52 Publishers, as measured by app store revenue estimates in the last calendar year, are from 12 countries.

"We congratulate this distinguished group of mobile publishers from across the world," said Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer at App Annie. "The three top publishers, Tencent, Netease and Activision Blizzard, retained their leadership positions while seven new brands entered the Top 52 list. We are privileged to work with so many of the top publishers, delivering the analytics that contribute to their continued innovation as they deliver amazing consumer experiences."

Again this year, publishers from Asia dominate the list. More than half of the top publishers are headquartered in this region, including five of the top ten. The United States had the most top publishers of any country, with 17.

Game publishers continue to dominate the ranks as gaming captured 72% of app store spend for the year. Leading social brands, mixi and Line, lead in app store monetization with the success of games and entertainment apps in their portfolios. Subscription revenue is outpacing the overall market's growth, as demand for entertainment and dating apps soars. IAC and Netflix are top performers in the 2020 Top Publisher Awards, with IAC (Match Group) capturing the top spot among non-game publishers for its first time.

"With so many great games and apps available to consumers, it is a privilege to be among the largest publishers in the world," said Maya Okui, Executive Officer, Game Business Division at Line. "We will continue to deliver games and LINE apps which are unique to LINE for users around the world, leveraging important partners like App Annie."

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, KOONGYA Draw Party, BTS World, and others have achieved tremendous results in the global market with differentiated game qualities," said Seungwon Lee, Co-CEO of Netmarble Corp. "This year we will focus more on strengthening our global competitiveness based on our own brands and famous IPs."

"Dating apps have had strong growth on mobile for the past several years," said Jusine Sacco, Chief Communications Officer for the Match Group (IAC). "To have one of our apps—Tinder—as the top ranked app of all non-gaming apps globally, proves how central mobile experiences are to our customers and to our success."

This year's winners included several publishers that entered the list for the first time, as well as publishers that made impressive jumps in the ranks. Zynga , Google and Scopely all saw impressive rank increases, as each moved up ten places. Disney , Sea , Moon Active made it into the Top 52, in addition to a rising number of game publishers in China, including Lilith , 37games , Long Tech Network and Yotta Games .

For the full list of the Top 52 Publishers, please visit our blog .

Typically, App Annie celebrates its winners with gala events. This year, due to coronavirus concerns, App Annie unveiled a Top Publisher Awards microsite that features top publisher announcements across countries, regions, and industries. It also features videos from App Annie executives and customers, and showcases winners and their tips for success. Visit our Top Publisher Awards site by registering here .

Methodology: The list is comprised of the top 52 mobile publishers by combined iOS and Google Play revenue estimates from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. These rankings do not include revenue earned from in-app advertising, commerce, or payments outside of the app stores.

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market data solution. In 2019, App Annie acquired Libring , an advertising monetization and spend offering. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across all geographies and industries rely on App Annie to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.

SOURCE App Annie

Related Links

http://www.appannie.com

