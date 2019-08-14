App Annie Releases Global App Revenue Ranking of July 2019: Five Streaming Apps Listed within Top 10, iQIYI Tops China Ranking

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile application of iQIYI -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "App"), a market-leading online entertainment service in China, has been ranked by App Annie, a global mobile app analytics and market data platform, as number 4 on its world's top 10 most popular mobile applications ranking of July 2019 by revenue (the "Ranking"). Notably, half of the applications listed in the Ranking were streaming platforms; Netflix and YouTube were listed among the top three.

In addition, iQIYI ranked number 1 in App Annie's July 2019 Popular Online Video Apps by revenue for the China region in the iOS App Store and was followed by Tencent Video and Youku. iQIYI also ranked number 3 in App Annie's July 2019 Popular Online Video Apps by download number for the China region in the iOS App Store. Both achievements can be attributed to iQIYI's commitment to producing high-quality and original content, and the application of innovative AI technologies. Since July 2019, iQIYI has released a significant number of successful original drama series including Last One Standing, Love and Destiny and A Little Reunion, and multiple hit online variety shows including The Rap of China 2019, The Big Band and Mr. Housework.

Driven by technological advancements and rapid development of the entertainment industry, online video streaming has become an important part of global consumers' lives. As people become more willing to pay for high-quality content, unlimited growth and profitability lie ahead for the video streaming sector. iQIYI's dedication to meeting diverse entertainment needs of users and providing them with optimal viewing experiences has helped itself achieve remarkable membership conversion. On June 22nd 2019, iQIYI announced that its total subscribers surpassed the 100 million milestone, making iQIYI the first Chinese video streaming platform to accomplish so. Going forward, the company will continue spearheading the high-speed development of China's online entertainment industry with its technological innovations and diverse entertainment services.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

