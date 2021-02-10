App Annie Sets New Bar for Mobile Analytics with Data Science Innovations

For busy executives, time is of the essence. To keep pace with the ever-changing app economy, it's important to access critical information about trends, markets and the competition in real time. With over USD 143 billion spent on mobile and 218 billion new app downloads in 2020, unlocking mobile insights and capitalizing quickly on opportunities is more important than ever.

Now available on the Apple App Store, App Annie Pulse provides one touch access to mobile market data. This is the industry's only answer to benchmark competition, track market movers, and identify insights that are powered by the industry's best estimates and data science.

This is the first mobile app to fully leverage AI-driven features:

App Annie Performance Score: A composite metric, based on sentiment, acquisition, monetization, and engagement metrics. This allows businesses to quantify and benchmark their performance. The score can be tailored to your favorite metrics.

App Annie Insights: Automatically monitors shifts in data and identifies potential causality

"We are unmatched in our data science capabilities – the only market data provider that derives all estimates and insights from a pure AI model," said Ted Krantz, CEO, App Annie. "App Annie Pulse marks the introduction of the industry's first Mobile Performance Score and ability to track your own custom metrics."

The company is also announcing the appointment of Ketaki Rao as Chief Product Officer. Ketaki will lead the way on innovation and continue to deliver the most advanced products on the market. Ketaki joins with over 20 years of experience in product development at technology companies including Salesforce, Amazon, and Sun Microsystems.

"App Annie's best-in-class intelligence for mobile, recent breakthroughs in AI technology, privacy-forward approach, and a bold product vision are primed to meet the new needs of a rapidly changing digital landscape. I am thrilled to join the talented and energetic App Annie team as the Chief Product Officer." Ketaki Rao, Chief Product Officer, App Annie.

Look for the company to continue to unveil more intuitive and streamlined user experience redesigns for all its products. App Annie Intelligence redesign beta launches today and will become generally available in H2 2021. App Annie Pulse will be available on Android at the end of Q2.

To learn more about App Annie's latest product innovations visit: https://www.appannie.com/en/insights/product-announcements/app-annie-pulse/

