App Development with Swift Curriculum now available in Canvas Commons

The App Development with Swift curriculum teaches the programming skills needed to design and build a fully functioning app. App Development with Swift is available as a free download on Apple Books. And today, it is also now freely available in Canvas Commons, making it easy for educators to pull that content into their courses within the Canvas Learning Management Platform.

The App Development with Swift course also includes a certification offering, available through Certiport, to recognize students' knowledge of Swift, app developer tools, and core components of apps.

"Instructure is using App Development with Swift to deliver quality content that helps educators teach students how to code and build apps with Swift," said Tara Gunther, VP of partnerships at Instructure. "By introducing basic programming concepts using Swift, learners are able to follow a step-by-step curriculum, work through practical exercises, and create apps from scratch - helping today's students learn skills for tomorrow's careers."

Canvas Commons is a digital library full of educational content that enables Canvas educators to find, import, and share resources. It allows educators to share learning resources with each other, as well as import learning resources into a Canvas course. The App Development with Swift course integration announced today provides lessons, teacher guides, and developer tools to make it easy to teach app coding in the classroom. Instructure continues to improve the Canvas experience on iOS. Canvas Mobile has implemented Siri shortcuts, added support for viewing augmented reality files, updated the Grades Today Widget, and updated support of Apple Pencil.

