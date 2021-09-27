App-free parking software innovator, TEZ Technology, welcomes Todd Dorsey, as Chief Revenue Officer, and appoints Steve Resnick, CAPP to new role as Chief Strategy Officer

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App-Free parking industry software developer, TEZ Technology (TEZ), offers innovative solutions for the parking and mobility, and hospitality industries. Making user experiences "Totally EZ" with nothing to download, TEZ innovations include SMS text-based platforms, TEXT2PARK, PERMIT2PARK, and SMS Valet, enabling clients and customers to facilitate user-friendly contactless transactions and payments in self-park and valet operations across North America.



TEZ Technology today announced the hiring of parking industry technology veteran, Todd Dorsey, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and the appointment of Steve Resnick, CAPP, current CRO, to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CRO, Dorsey will be responsible for integration and alignment of all revenue-related activities at the company, leading the sales team with a focus on driving TEZ's domestic and international expansion efforts.



Dorsey joins TEZ from Maven Machines where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, performing in similar capacities. Prior to Maven, Dorsey was Vice President of Sales at T2 Systems, where he was responsible for T2's business development and account management teams across T2's multiple enterprise solution suites, including SaaS technology, hardware platforms, and professional services.



"Having been part of a team of innovators that transformed the parking industry via SaaS and hardware-based platforms, with a focus on university, municipal, and private operating clients across North America, I have come to appreciate a modern, hardware-light approach. I believe the app-free capacities of the TEZ platforms are the mobile future in parking, and I am extremely pleased to be working with the TEZ team as we partner with our clients to expand their utilization of the TEZ suite of solutions," said Dorsey.



As Chief Strategy Officer, Resnick will work closely with CEO Ken Lovegreen, and key stakeholders, to set the company's strategic vision for the future, translating myriad sales and support initiatives into actionable and quantitative plans. Resnick will focus on strategic partnerships, special initiatives, and execution, with the goal to foster collaboration and align the enterprise around its long-term goals and objectives.



"With the rapid adoption of contactless payments for consumer transactions in public and private-sector parking operations, TEZ is perfectly positioned as the app-free alternative. I look forward to continued collaboration with our leadership team, key stakeholders, and industry partners, as we capitalize on TEZ's competitive differentiators for clients and customers using our hardware-light solutions," said Resnick. Resnick, a 28-year industry veteran, joined TEZ as CRO in 2019 from REEF, where he served as EVP, and prior to that, SVP at Citizens Parking, and VP of Business Development, at SP+ Corporation, respectively.



"TEZ is moving the needle and leading the way in app-free innovation during this transformational time in our industry. I am very excited to have two proven industry leaders and ambassadors working side by side with me as we tackle new markets and opportunities," said Founder, CEO, and Idea Guy, Ken Lovegreen.



About TEZ Technology

TEZ empowers owners and operators of parking related real estate to "go mobile" and generate significantly more revenue and efficiencies, automating traditional paper ticket processes, promoting client brand awareness, and greatly enhancing guest experiences. For more information visit https://teztechnology.com/



