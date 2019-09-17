App Stores Welcome Sylo, the World's First Smart Wallet

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software development firm Sylo have released a new era of app that will change the way the world transacts and connects.

The Sylo Smart Wallet was officially unveiled in the Google Play and Apple App Store stores today and is a game-changing evolution that combines a digital wallet with a next generation messenger.

Users can connect from the safety of a wallet address, send and receive digital assets in chat, make audio and video calls, and store any ERC-20 compatible token, such as Ethereum, in a non-custodial wallet.

Through the release of the Smart Wallet, Sylo are recognising the need to make crypto assets simple enough for everyday use, while still providing a feature-rich experience for enthusiasts.

In an industry of big promises and few deliveries, the app's earlier than planned release into the global app stores is a clear signifier that the New Zealand-based technology studio is making waves with its decentralised innovations.

Sylo Co-Founder and Business Director Dorian Johannink sees the evolution of Sylo as an inevitable move to fit with the privacy and security needs of people today.

"A financial transaction is a form of digital communication. With Sylo, all of your communications are secure by default: messages, calls and transactions," says Johannink.

"We're incredibly excited to now be live on the app stores," says Ben Jordan, Sylo Co-Founder and Product Director.

"It's a key milestone for us in pushing the solution we've been working on for the better part of two years into market to really introduce the benefits of digital assets and decentralised technologies to mainstream audiences."

With over half a decade of experience innovating with decentralised technologies, Sylo is the vanguard of data and communications security. Its legacy app Sylo Confidential, still currently in market, boasts a global professional user-base covering more than 24 countries.

Feature additions to the Sylo Smart Wallet in Q4 2019 and beyond will include support for Bitcoin, decentralised storage, a non-fungible sticker marketplace, and the ability for users to create their own dynamic digital assets (DDA's).

Empowering individuals and brands alike to create their own DDA's in Sylo is an exciting step that will both enable unique in-app experiences and shape the way value is exchanged in the future.

Experience the Sylo DApp now by downloading from the Google Play or Apple App Store stores.

