App to Play Lottery Launches in New Jersey as Mega Millions Hits $340M

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, people in New Jersey can play the lottery from their smartphones. Jackpocket today announced the public launch of its lottery app in New Jersey, giving players an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. New Jersey is the first state lottery to formally authorize lottery courier services, allowing the placement of orders through a mobile app. New Jersey players can place ticket orders in the Jackpocket app for well-loved favorites such as Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life, as well as New Jersey's own Pick-6. The launch comes as Mega Millions surpassed $340M for its next scheduled drawing on December 13th.

"Jackpocket's mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "We're proud to be the first registered lottery courier service in New Jersey, a state leading the way in innovative gaming. To date, Jackpocket players have won over $5 million in lottery prizes."

Jackpocket broadens access to the lottery and increases participation, helping to drive state lottery revenue and attract new consumers who otherwise would not be active lottery players. Sixty-six percent of current Jackpocket users are under 45 years old.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the U.S. that offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, such as Powerball, Mega Millions, and more. As a no-cost, no-integration, turnkey platform, Jackpocket helps lotteries drive incremental revenue—benefiting essential state programs such as public education, veterans assistance, natural resources, and more—while attracting new customers like millennials who otherwise would not be active lottery players.

Jackpocket's mission is to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a player's identity to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Texas, and expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android , and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

