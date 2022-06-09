APPA Shares the Latest and Greatest Cat Products in Conjunction with Adopt-A-Cat Month

Explore the best products for the new and current cat parents in your life, courtesy of APPA members

STAMFORD, Conn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is celebrating Adopt-A-Cat Month this June with all of the essentials cat owners need to welcome a four-legged friend into the family or celebrate the cats that are already part of their lives.

"According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 35% of U.S. households – or an estimated 45.3 million – already own at least one cat," said APPA Vice President of Marketing Diane Tiberio. "As June officially marks Adopt-a-Cat Month and more families welcome feline friends into their homes, it's the perfect time to explore products every cat owner needs."

Read on for a list of new, innovative cat products courtesy of APPA members, including food and treats, home products, walking accessories, cat health products, litter and litter boxes, toys and more:

Cat Food & Treats:

Tailspring Goat Milk Meal Topper for Cats

If your cats are turning their noses up at their food, Tailspring has you covered with Goat Milk Meal Topper for Cats. The meal toppers can be used wet or dry – sprinkle on top of food for a tasty treat or mix with water for a delicious wet snack with extra hydration. The meal toppers come in two varieties and support digestive health for healthier and happier cats!

Price: $14.99-$24.99

PureBites+ Squeezables for Cats

PureBites+ Squeezables for Cats can be served as a daily healthy treat or food topper, made with only five human-grade ingredients that pet parents can trust. The treats and toppers come in a creamy texture, are packaged in a fun and interactive squeezable pouch, and make snack time or mealtime exciting for even the pickiest of cats.

Price: $1.69-$1.99

Evanger's EVx Restricted Diet

Evanger's EVx Restricted Diet is a new approach to a healthy diet that makes problem-solution feeding easy and affordable for cat owners. The EVx line's dietary focuses include digestive issues, weight control, kidney concerns and renal failure.

Price: $2.19

Meowijuana® Crunchie Munchie – Shrimp & Crab Feast Treats

Meowijuana® Crunchie Munchie – Shrimp & Crab Feast Treats are carefully crafted, flavored treats with catnip-flavored centers intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding. These tasty and healthy treats will have your cat fighting the urge to go back for more after falling in love with these one-of-a-kind edibles.

Price: $6.99

Healthy Shores Adult Wet Food For Cats

Healthy Shores Wet Food is made with at least 81% wild-caught seafood sustainably sourced from the Canadian Pacific Ocean. The cat food comes in four different single protein flavors – Pacific Salmon, Albacore Tuna, Pacific Hake and Pacific Herring. Your cat won't be able to get enough of this delicious meal!

Price: $2.49

Feline Caviar's Wild Ocean, New Zealand Venison, Chicken with Salmon and Free Range Buffalo

Feline Caviar crafts its kibble formulas using a special blend of herbs and a unique processing technique to give the food an alkalizing effect. The limited-ingredient diet and grain-free cat food recipes feature high quality protein and one complex carbohydrate source with the benefits of omega-3 and -6 for a healthy skin and coat.

Price: $28.43-$68.62

Simply Naked™ Cat Foods

Simply Naked fish-based pet foods offer premium, certified sustainable, responsibly wild caught fish as the first and main ingredient in every recipe. Each meal provides a stellar source of lean protein with wholesome ingredients packed with essential vitamins and minerals, micronutrients, antioxidants and prebiotics for a complete meal in every bowl.

Price: TBD

Loving Pets® It's Purely Natural® Cat Treats

Loving Pets® It's Purely Natural® Cat Treats are uniquely freeze-dried to maintain freshness and nutrition. They contain no additives, fillers or artificial preservatives and are wheat, gluten, soy, grain and glycerin-free. Flavors include free-range, grass-fed Buffalo, 100% freeze-dried shrimp, 100% pure-dried beef lung Made in the USA and U.S. farm raised chicken.

Price: $2.99

Blue Cat Bakery Meow Munchies

Made with meat as the primary ingredient, Meow Munchies are the perfect protein treat for even the most discerning feline. The natural and healthy treats are made with one-of-a-kind treat shapes and drool-worthy flavors to bring out the joy in every day treating.

Price: $3.49

Metro Paws Metro Bliss Nip® & Metro Bliss® Stix

Metro Bliss Nip® contains organic silvervine catnip to offer blissful play, provide a calming aid and encourage positive training. The catnip has been cat-tested and cat-approved, even earning two paws up from kitties that typically do not respond to catnip. Metro Bliss® also offers organic silvervine Catnip Stix sourced from the mountains of Asia to bring a state of bliss to your cat. Metro Bliss® Stix encourages your cats to play while offering digestive and dental health.

Price: $7.50-$8.00

Against The Grain LicKitty™ Mousse with Catnip

Cats and kittens will go crazy for LicKitty™ Mousse with Catnip. The creamy treat is perfect for sharing a bonding moment with your feline friend. Squeeze a little mousse onto your finger and feed it to your cat to enhance your cat-parent bond. You can also squeeze some over your cat's meal for a flavor enhancer and moisture booster.

Price: $4.99

Home Products:

bSerene 45-Day Diffuser Kit, bSerene Pheromone + Catnip Oil Spray and bSerene Daily Calming Support Chews

Powered by pheromones, the bSerene Calming Diffuser provides an effective, drug-free solution to ensure that cats are calm, cool and collected at home – clinically proven to result in a calmer kitty after just seven days of use and designed to last 45 days. Place the diffuser anywhere in the home where you notice signs of stress or where cats spend most of their time. The Calming Spray, Pheromones + Catnip Oil quickly quells cats' nerves due to unexpected lifestyle or environmental stressors at-home or on the go for a fast-acting, targeted calming effect. Lastly, the taste-tested and cat-approved Daily Calming Support Chews contain carefully chosen ingredients to help your cat relax without promoting drowsiness, perfect for when your cat needs a quick boost of good vibes.

Price: $14.99-$44.99

Prevue Pet Products King's Court

Create a regal and whimsical spot for your favorite kitties to lounge, play and scratch with Prevue Pet Products' 7351 King's Court. This easy-to-assemble piece comes with three hideaways, two plush lounging beds and ample scratching posts to keep your cat entertained for hours.

Price: $139.99

Tug Pet Products nugget™ Pet Fountain

Ensure your pet always has fresh water with Tug Pet Products' nugget™ Pet Fountain. The 2.5-liter capacity fountain encourages your cat to drink while intermittently cleaning his or her water dish to remove floating debris or loose hairs, maintaining a constant stream of filtered water.

Price: $45.99

CLAWGUARD Cat Training Tape Strips

CLAWGUARD Cat Training Tape features clear, double-sided adhesive film engineered to deter cats from scratching, clawing and jumping on furniture and surfaces. Adhere the Training Tape to the desired surface to create a durable barrier with anti-scratch properties – a simple installation process for cat owners. Protect the areas where cats scratch the most, such as couches, sofas, cabinets, loveseats, drapes, blinds, corners, screens and more, to keep your home looking its best.

Price: $18.95

Pet Greens Cat Grass

Pet Greens' organic, pre-grown Cat Grass takes a fresh and unique approach to indoor wellness by providing cats with a delicious, nutritious connection to nature. The nutrient-rich Cat Grass, containing certified organic wheatgrass, is a superfood packed with chlorophyll, vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants. At the same time, its gentle green fiber aids digestion and helps prevent hairballs.

Price: $8.99

Pet Gifts USA Paw Marks on My Heart Cat Mom & Cat Dad Mugs

Looking for the perfect gift for the cat owner in your life? Look no further than the Pet Gifts USA Paw Marks on My Heart Cat Mom and Cat Dad Mugs, utilizing artwork from renowned artist Tamara Burnett. These mugs are microwave and top-rack dishwasher safe and hold 15 ounces of your favorite beverage.

Price: $14.95

Arks N Barks Garden Flags

The Black Cat Spring, Brown Tabby Cat Memorial and Tuxedo Black and White Cat Falling Leaves Garden Flags feature beautiful artwork by award-winning artist Tamara Burnett. Celebrate your cat with these 18-by-12-inch garden flags printed in the USA. The artwork includes seasonal designs and memorial prints to honor pets that crossed the rainbow bridge.

Price: $16.95

Arks N Barks Orange Tabby Cat Flour Sack Towel

Arks N Barks Orange Tabby Cat Flour Sack Towels feature a beautiful orange tabby cat helping in the kitchen. The 29-by-29-inch towels are proudly made in the USA and feature the artwork of renowned artist Tamara Burnett.

Price: $12.99

Skout's Honor Severe Mess Stain & Odor Advanced Formula (Cat)

Skout's Honor Advanced Cat Odor & Stain Remover is the brand's most powerful stain and odor solution for carpets, furniture, clothing, bedding and more. The formula is ready to handle any feline mess that comes your way – no matter how severe it may be!

Price: $18.99

Unique Pet Care Advanced Cat Odor & Stain Remover The Advanced Cat Odor & Stain Remover, powered by the most advanced probiotic, enzyme and surfactant formula available, effortlessly erases stains and eliminates odors without masking them. This advanced formula removes both old and new cat stains and odors such as urine, feces, vomit, food and other sources on virtually any surface – including carpets, rugs, hardwood floors, furniture, upholstery, mattresses, bedding, vehicle interiors, carriers, cages, cat trees, scratchers, litter boxes and more. Price: $13.99-$34.99



Loving Pets® Bella Spill-Proof Cat Mat Fish-Shaped and Le Bol Cat Bowls

Looking for a dining set-up that makes for less mess? Loving Pets® has you covered with the Bella Spill-Proof Cat Mat and Le Bol Cat Bowls. The Cat Mats stylishly prevent splashes and retain spills using raised edges for maximum spill capacity, a slip-resistant fish-scale surface, and anti-skid feet to prevent slips, slides, noise and floor damage. The Le Bol Cat Bowls feature ribbed walls, embossed paws and an integrated rubber base in the style of famous French cookware for supreme durability. The integrated rubber base makes them skid- and noise-free.

Price: $7.99-$9.99



Warren London New Line of Cat Grooming and Accessory Products Warren London's brand-new product line of cat grooming and accessory products will have your cat looking and feeling his or her best. This line will include everything from shampoo to sprays and brushes, creating the ultimate spa experience for your feline friends! Price: TBD

Walking Accessories:

Bestia Genuine Leather Cat Collars

After years of experience creating genuine leather dog accessories, Bestia has expanded into the cat accessories market with its new Bestia Genuine Leather Car Collars. The handcrafted collars feature genuine leather from Italy with a unique design and supreme craftsmanship.

Price: $50.00-$60.00

Kitty Holster® Reflective Safety Harness

The award-winning Kitty Holster® cat harness is a soft and comfortable walking vest that secures with ultra-strong velcro-like hook and loop fasteners to keep cats safe and sound. This breathable, washable cotton cat harness is suitable for all skin types and climates. The harness is perfect for secure handling at veterinary appointments, traveling, visiting friends and family and more!

Price: $28.95

Feroz – Urban Pet Fashion Cat Collar

The Urban Pet Fashion Cat Collars by Feroz are luxurious cat collars hand crafted by local artisans, featuring the Artisan, Leather Mania and Urban Print designs. The Artisan line uses hand-woven fabrics highlighting Latin American art and tradition. The Leather Mania line is made from 100% chrome-free genuine leather with gold-plated hardware, while the Urban Prints collars feature exclusive, patterned pieces for hip pets and pet parents. Each collar includes a safety release buckle for quick and easy detachment in case the collar gets caught.

Price: $39.00

Max & Molly Urban Pets Gotcha! Smart ID Cat & Kitten Collars

Max & Molly Urban Pets Gotcha! Smart ID Cat & Kitten Collars keep your pets safe and sound using a Smart ID tag. Each collar includes a safety bell and breakaway collar buckle and offers adjustable sizing in 20 colorful bright designs.

Price: $12.99

Health Products:

NOW® Pets Lysine

NOW® Pets L-Lysine Powder helps support a healthy immune system and normal respiratory health while helping maintain ocular health for your four-legged friends – featuring quality-tested, 100% pharmaceutical-grade lysine powder.

Price: $15.99

CheckUp Cat

CheckUp Cat provides a quick, simple and reliable testing method to observe the general wellness of your cats through at-home urine testing. The CheckUp Cat Kit makes urine sample collection stress-free and easy!

Price: $19.99

NaturPet D Wormer

NaturPet's D Wormer is a unique blend of herbs that creates an unfriendly environment for pinworms, tapeworms and other parasites while protecting your pet's stomach and aiding digestion. Parasitic infestations can be hard on your pet's health and contribute to malnutrition and compromised immune health, but utilizing D Wormer can help your pet bounce back to optimal health.

Price: $19.99

NaturPet Urinary Care

NaturPet's Urinary Care is an all natural, non-prescription, drug-free, oral herbal remedy and urinary antiseptic. It helps to stop bleeding and relieve pain, soothes inflammation of the urinary tract, reduces bacterial levels, flushes out toxins and wastes, and reduces the risk of recurrence when used as a preventative. NaturPet Urinary Care also counteracts the development of gravel and stones for a happier and healthier cat.

Price: $32.99

NaturPet Hairball Care

NaturPet Hairball Care supports overall hairball management, including prevention and elimination. This unique formula supplies your pet with the vitamins and minerals necessary for overall digestive health and fiber to aid in hairball elimination while helping to improve fat absorption and boost metabolic function.

Price: $29.99

NaturPet Be Calm

NaturPet Be Calm is nature's solution for pets that get anxious or upset when left at home alone. The formula contains herbal ingredients like Valerian root, Black Cohosh, Lemon Balm and Passionflower to calm and soothe anxious cats. Be Calm provides relief from temporary stress caused by travel, kennels, time spent home alone, thunderstorms and fireworks.

Price: $29.99

Brilliant Salmon Oil

Produced in Norway using only fresh Norwegian Atlantic Salmon, Brilliant Salmon Oil gives pets glossy fur, softer paws, increased energy and enhanced appetite. This pure, unrefined 1-ingredient fish oil is free from additives, antibiotics, and non-GMO. It is available in a transparent and UV-protected bottle with an easy-to-use drip-free pump for the perfect dose every time.

Price: $16.99-$49.99

Litter & Litter Boxes:

Catalyst Pet

Catalyst is a natural, sustainable, high-performance litter made from upcycled soft wood. Three formulas are available, including Healthy Cat (Original), Multi-Cat and Unscented. Catalyst is also sustainably produced, as Catalyst Pet aims to reduce pollution and carbon emissions during production and transportation.

Price: $14.99-$23.99

Kitty Sift® Disposable Sifting Litter Box

The innovative Disposable Sifting Litter Box from Kitty Sift® is a healthy and sustainable alternative to the plastic litter box. Say goodbye to plastic scoopers, liners and trays that create unhealthy odor and bacteria build up – Kitty Sift® is the future of kitty cleanup to keep your cat's litter dryer and fresher longer.

Price: $17.99

Genius Litter with Health Indicator

Genius Litter with Health Indicator makes monitoring your cat's health easy. The ultra-absorbent, odor-trapping crystals provide a safer, cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to other litters on the market. The color changing crystals will signal to a cat owner their cat may not be well and that they should contact their vet.

Price: $24.99

ökocat® Original Premium Clumping Wood Cat Litter

ökocat Original Premium Clumping Wood Cat Litter is a superior natural litter made entirely from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural wood fiber that absorbs liquid on contact, stopping odors before they start. ökocat litter also clumps solid for easy scooping and is 99% dust-free for a cleaner pour and healthier home.

Price: $11.49-$23.99

BoxiePro Air™ Lightweight Deep Clean, Probiotic Clumping Plant Based Cat Litter

BoxiePro's boosted blend of probiotics deep cleans your litter on a microscopic level 24/7, so your cat won't spread unseen waste to kitchen counters, beds and other areas of your home. BoxiePro's AirTight™ clumps, traps and prevents bacterial and ammonia odors, helping to keep your home fresh and odor-free, giving you peace of mind and a more hygienic home for your family.

Price: $21.99

Cat Toys:

Necoichi Flitters Bouncy Mouse Cocoon Wand (Feather)

The Flitters Bouncy Mouse Cocoon Wand by Necoichi is a new and exciting toy that will stimulate your cat's hunting instincts. Made from all-natural and 100% sustainable silkworm cocoons, the scent, fluffy fibers and movement of this fun mouse toy with feathers will keep your cat's attention during playtime.

Price: $8.99

Yeowww! Catnip Chi-CAT-a Banana Peeled

The Yeowww! Catnip Chi-CAT-a Banana Peeled toy includes fun, new features to make it even more ap-peeling for feline friends. This version comes pre-peeled, and the peels are crinkly for extra fun for furry friends! Made in the USA with durable cotton twill, the toy is filled with 100% organically grown catnip.

Price: $11.40

Meowijuana® Jump 'n' Jamb Refillable Catnip Swinging Toys and Sierra Sunshine Catnip Blend

Meowijuana®'s new Jump 'n' Jamb Refillable Catnip Swinging Squid and Monkey plush toys feature an easily adjustable elastic cord with refillable catnip pockets to encourage endless play. They are great for exercise and safe for walls and doors. Pair with the Sierra Sunshine Catnip blend made with organic catnip grown in the U.S. and Canada and containing a truly unique blend of sunflower, honeysuckle, silvervine and catnip.

Price: $9.99

Petsport Catnip Crinkles Bumble Bee

Catnip Crinkles Bumble Bee by Petsport is a catnip-infused toy with crinkle paper inside featuring iridescent yellow wings, encouraging engagement from your feline friends. The toy is just the right size for any cat to play with all day long!

Price: $4.49

Petsport USB Rechargeable Laser Chase Robot

The USB Rechargeable Laser Chase Robot by Petsport is a high quality and safe LED laser light for people and pets. Cats go wild as they chase the red light wherever you point it. The USB Rechargeable Laser Chase Robot lasts for five hours of continuous play and recharges in only 30 minutes.

Price: $12.99

Kittybelles Organic Plush Catnip Toys

Kittybelles has cat owners covered with seven new styles of Kittybelles Organic Plush Catnip Toys, including Sour Scratch Kats, Kitty Pop, High Tail, Prrride Champagne, Kitty Loco Tequila, Party Hats and Rainbow Guppy. Each toy contains catnip and crinkle that encourages playtime.

Price: $7.99

Petlinks® Fly High™

Petlinks® Fly High™ is an adorable toggle cat toy designed for tons of interactive fun! Engaging cats in a unique way on the floor or a window for high leaping fun, this quiet toy is made of soft material with a toggle toy to attract cats repeatedly.

Price: $9.99

Metro Paws Mini Metro Balls

Metro Paws' Mini Metro Balls® are a fun new way of adding colorful style to your cat's playtime. Mini Metro Balls® are unlike standard tennis balls, designed specially for pets with cotton yarn and natural rubber, with zero petrochemicals.

Price: $5.99

