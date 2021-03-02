Appalachian Underwriters expands its digital billing and payments offering with Input 1

In early 2019, Input 1 and AUI collaborated to launch a digital billing and payments platform for a single AUI general liability product. Due to the overwhelming success of the effort and the benefits realized by policyholders and retail agents, AUI is now expanding the offering to include billing for Dwelling, Manufactured Homes, and Workers Compensation. The seamless customer journey provides binding and payment for policies online.

Input 1 is a trusted partner in the digital billing, payments, and premium finance space - their platform, combined with our product line, will be an unbeatable solution in today's demanding marketplace. - Bob Arowood, President AUI

Additionally, AUI is launching its premium finance Company, MACO Premium Finance, for which Input 1 will provide tech-enabled outsourcing services. "The digital transformation wave is here to stay, and Appalachian Underwriters is committed to delivering only the very best in technology and services to our policyholders and agents," said Bob Arowood, President of AUI. "Input 1 is a trusted partner in the digital billing, payments, and premium finance space - their platform, combined with our product line, will be an unbeatable solution in today's demanding marketplace."

"Bob and the team at Appalachian Underwriters are a very exciting group," said Todd Greenbaum, President and CEO of Input 1. "AUI's singular focus on product and service quality is something we admire very much. AUI challenges us every day to ensure that our platform is delivering exceptional efficiency and ease of use. The marketplace is highly competitive, and in order to win, the customer experience must be unbeatable. By combining our digital billing and payments platform with our technology-heavy premium finance offering, we will continue to help AUI deliver a rich, single platform experience for their agents and policyholders. We are excited about expanding our relationship with AUI."

About Appalachian Underwriters

Appalachian Underwriters is a leading insurance wholesale outlet for agents looking to bring their clients a broad selection of products. AUI ranked the nation's 5th largest MGA by Business Insurance. We specialize in Workers' Compensation, Commercial Specialty, Personal Lines, and Brokerage.

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided billing and payments services to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's software and internet services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

