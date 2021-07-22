Apparel Powerhouse Entripy Launches SLAITE POD on the Shopify App Store to Support Small Businesses, Creators

OAKVILLE, ON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's leading provider of custom apparel, Entripy Custom Clothing, is taking their support of small businesses to the next level with the launch of SLAITE POD, a Shopify-integrated dropshipping app that is creating more opportunities for online entrepreneurs.

Through the SLAITE app, Shopify retailers can select materials and upload designs, and can order what they want, when they want, seamlessly. Gone are the days of catalogs, storerooms, and sold-out or storing inventory.

"From side hustles and budding entrepreneurs to the many small businesses that are pivoting out of the pandemic, we are excited to support creators by taking care of the space, the equipment and the shipping know-how needed to grow their businesses and develop their brands," says Entripy CEO Jas Brar. "Creators can focus on design and vision. We'll take care of the sweat and ink."

With SLAITE, Shopify merchants will benefit from Entripy's two decades of leadership in Canada's custom apparel sector. Entripy's full-scale, vertically integrated operation now includes an in-house development team that supports the SLAITE app, while promising the same caliber of quality products, competitive prices, and exceptional customer service that Entripy customers have come to expect. "Simply put, we want our users to make money. That's what SLAITE is all about," says Brar "Our established leadership in the custom apparel sector, coupled with our in-house development team, sets entrepreneurs up for success."

While there are more than 700 Shopify merchants already using SLAITE to provide quality products to their customers, that number is expected to swell significantly in the coming months as the app further expands across Canada and the United States.

SLAITE can be downloaded from the Shopify app store by visiting apps.shopify.com/slaite-pod.

About Entripy Custom Clothing

Entripy is Canada's leader for custom printed t-shirts, uniforms and promotional items, printing and selling the most custom t-shirts in the country. With screen printing, digital printing and embroidery all done in-house, and a staff of more than 100 employees, the company decorates hooded sweatshirts, t-shirts, golf shirts and tote bags out of its 55,000-square-foot facility located in Oakville, Ontario. A proudly Canadian company, Entripy offers the fastest turnaround time in the industry with a five-business-day guarantee. Entripy is a certified member of the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC).

