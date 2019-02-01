Apparent Insurance Partners With Project Yellow Light To Promote Distraction-Free Safe Driving

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparent Insurance recently announced a partnership with Project Yellow Light, an annual national scholarship competition that raises awareness for and encourages peers to develop and embrace safe driving habits. The scholarship competition is fueled by compelling stories and content submitted by college students and high school juniors and seniors that motivate and persuade their peers to drive distraction free.

"We are focused on making life easier and safer for parents and families," said Colleen Benzin, managing director of Apparent Insurance. "Apparent was crafted for parents by parents, and in our development discussions all parents expressed a common thread of concern for their family: safety while driving. We are committed to sharing the importance of safe driving habits and delighted to partner with Project Yellow Light to help amplify and support their efforts," she continued.

"We are thrilled to partner with Apparent Insurance," said Julie Garner, founder of Project Yellow Light. "Apparent's mission aligns perfectly with our cause and will help amplify our shared message to keep our youngest drivers safe and to combat distracted driving."

Project Yellow Light's competition includes categories for billboard, video, and radio and awards the winning submissions with scholarships that range from $1,000 to $5,000 and the opportunity to have their stories distributed nationally to roughly 1,600 TV stations or displayed across the Clear Channel Outdoor network of digital billboards, or iHeartRadio's national network of radio stations.

Billboard submissions are due March 1, 2019 with video and radio submissions due by April 1, 2019.

About Project Yellow Light:

Hunter Garner died in a car crash on June 10, 2007 at the age of 16. He had a dry wit, a wicked sense of humor and a creative mind; all lost due to distracted driving. Project Yellow Light was founded as a legacy to honor Hunter and to prevent other youth from meeting that same demise. It began as a short film scholarship competition created to put a stop to one of the leading causes of death – car crashes. Now, this annual film scholarship has expanded to include a billboard and radio competition where students create public service ads that share the importance of distraction-free safe driving in a peer to peer format. Visit www.ProjectYellowLight.com to learn more or submit an entry.

About Apparent Insurance:

Apparent Insurance is a company designed for parents by parents to meet the unique needs of families. Apparent offers insurance plans that give parents savings and peace of mind at every stage of life. Apparent coverage protects families with children of all ages, and the features, benefits, discounts, and services evolve alongside the families they serve. Backed and secured by parent company, Admiral Group, which oversees over 6 million customers across 7 countries, Apparent Insurance is currently available to consumers across the state of Texas, with additional states being announced soon.

