Appcues Successfully Completes Type II SOC 2 Examination

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appcues, the product-led growth platform, announced today that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination.

The audit, conducted by A-LIGN, found that Appcues meets the SOC 2® standards for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality with zero exceptions listed.

"Appcues is committed to being the most trusted platform for product-led businesses," said Jackson Noel, CEO of Appcues. "Our customers, who range from startups to Fortune 50 companies, trust us to securely process billions of events every single month. In return, our promise is to continue earning that trust each and every day. This Type II SOC 2 report is welcome validation."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is widely recognized as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures.

"While today marks a significant milestone for Appcues and our customers, I'm proud to say that this report is just one of our team's many security and trust-focused achievements in 2019," Jackson continued. "Over the past year alone, we've updated our authentication system, introduced advanced user permissioning and audit logging, and continued to invest in the growth of our security organization."

Appcues' focus on providing enterprise-grade security, privacy, availability, and performance is ensuring that businesses of any size can realize the full value of its platform — including even the largest, most security-conscious organizations in the world.

Have questions about Appcues' commitment to privacy and security? Visit their Trust & Security page.

Appcues is proud to make its report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. To learn more, please contact Appcues' security team at security@appcues.com.

About Appcues

Appcues' Product-Led Growth Platform makes it easy to deliver exceptional user experiences at scale, leading to happier customers and accelerated business growth. It's delivered more than 500 million experiences to over 100 million end users for thousands of companies, from rapidly growing startups to the Fortune 500, including LogMeIn, SendGrid, Segment, Pluralsight, and Lyft. Headquartered in Boston, Appcues enables product-led growth for every business. Get started with Appcues for free by visiting Appcues.com.

For more information, contact Eric Keating at eric@appcues.com.

