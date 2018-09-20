AppDupe UberEATS Clone Script Review - How Does it Stand?

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea slowly evolved with people calling restaurants via their telephone and food was delivered at their homes. But that had its drawbacks such as:

Food usually never reached on time

Delivery at a wrong address

Restricted food options, and so on.

But that was certainly a eureka moment because it inspired tech giants like Uber to come up with their Billion dollar revenue generating app UberEats. The business is so lucrative that other players like Swiggy, Zomato and more entered the market and their revenues skyrocketed.

So if you are entering the business, do understand that it is a war out there. And your weapon of choice needs to stand out from the rest.

How does APPDUPE come into the picture?

AppDupe is a well-known player competing in the clone script marketplace. Not just UberEats Clone script, they also offer clone scripts for other service apps as well.

Customization & AppDupe - Features & More

Entering the business may be easy per se, but surviving is difficult. Compared to other players, AppDupe offers a plethora of features and after-launch services that go beyond development. And Yes! That's a really good thing.

Let's look at some of their features on offer:

A Detailed Restaurant Vendor Profile:

Since we rely upon restaurants for our food, it's best to know details including restaurants' years in the business, their other franchises and more.

Payment Integration:

A basic but crucial part of the app. Saves precious time spent searching for our credit/debit cards on an empty stomach.

God's Eye View:

A rather catchy name, the feature offers users to track their food from the restaurant till their doorstep.

Book & Cancel Appointments:

Similar to easy booking you can also easily cancel your order.

Bill Estimation:

Customers can see the estimated bill before placing an order.

OTP Verification:

For foolproof security, the service provider and customer receive authentication from their apps via SMS notification. No more fake users and requests.

Email Notification:

Customers would receive an email post on placing orders or during cancellation. Email comprises information like food description, bill breakdown, and other details,

Set Restaurant Vendor's Range:

App admin can set the distance range of the restaurant vendor. Customers would be able to view vendors around their location based upon admin's settings.

UberEats clone script seems to be the way forward in the business booming with monumental smartphone sales and growing internet users. This is my AppDupe's review, and they seem to be ticking the right boxes, but that's just me.

