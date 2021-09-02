Appeals Court Upholds $2.87 Million Judgment for Asbestos Victim in South Carolina Case

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina Court of Appeals has affirmed a 2017 jury verdict that found a power plant worker's mesothelioma was substantially caused by repeated exposure to asbestos-laden valves.

The nationally recognized trial firm of Dean Omar Branham Shirley represented injured worker Beverly Dale Jolly and his wife Brenda Jolly at trial and also played a key role in defending the trial court judgment on appeal.

Mr. Jolly died in 2018, a year after the jury verdict against valve makers Fisher Controls International and Crosby Valve LLC.

Mr. Jolly was a longtime employee of Duke Energy and in the 1980s he repeatedly oversaw work involving the removal and replacement of Fisher and Crosby gaskets. Following the jury's verdict, the Spartanburg County trial court judge increased the award to $2.87 million against the two valve makers and those companies appealed.

In the appellate decision issued Sept. 1, the 57-page opinion rejected all the arguments raised by lawyers for the two companies.

"This is a fantastic win for the Jolly family and for asbestos victims across South Carolina," said attorney Jonathan Holder of Dean Omar Branham Shirley, which has built a national track record for winning asbestos claims for injured workers. "It is tragic that Mr. Jolly did not survive long enough to see this day. But our team is pleased that we were able to prevail in this complex appeal."

Besides Mr. Holder, the Jollys were represented by firm partner Lisa Shirley, who heads the motion and appellate practice. Also on the appellate team are Theile McVey and John Kassel of Kassel McVey of Columbia, S.C. Attorney Simona Farrise of Farrise Law Firm in Los Angeles, was on the original trial team.

The case is Beverly Dale Jolly and Brenda Rice Jolly, Respondents, v. General Electric Company, et al., Defendants, Of whom Fisher Controls International LLC and Crosby Valve, LLC are the Appellants, Appellate Case No. 2017-002611 in the South Carolina Court of Appeals.

Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, is a nationally recognized trial firm that handles cases across the country for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died as a result of the irresponsible conduct of others. For more information, visit www.dobslegal.com.

