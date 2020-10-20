Appery.io by Exadel Launches New Website and Plan Customization Models for an Improved Low-Code Application Development Experience

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global provider of digital platform engineering solutions and services, today announced Appery.io, its leading low-code app development platform, has launched a new website with Plan Customization Options for users. These changes address the growing need for low-code application development as organizations seek to streamline their development processes.

Visit the new Appery.io website and sign up for free today: https://appery.me/rd

More than 500,000 registered users have built transformative applications using Appery.io, including an AI-powered self-improvement app, a B2B mobile platform for pharma, insurance, and healthcare companies, a water conservation app and more. Some key features of Appery.io highlighted in the new website include:

Cloud App Builder : allows users to leverage the speed of drag-and-drop functionality and the power of JavaScript to turn an idea into a complete application in days instead of months with the cloud-based app builder.

: allows users to leverage the speed of drag-and-drop functionality and the power of JavaScript to turn an idea into a complete application in days instead of months with the cloud-based app builder. Build Once, Run Anywhere : cross-platform applications built with Appery.io will work smoothly and look great across all popular devices and operating systems. Submit mobile apps to the App Store and Google Play, or deploy them as web apps and PWAs⁠⁠ — all with a single codebase.

: cross-platform applications built with Appery.io will work smoothly and look great across all popular devices and operating systems. Submit mobile apps to the App Store and Google Play, or deploy them as web apps and PWAs⁠⁠ — all with a single codebase. Accessible to all Experience Levels: Appery.io is easy to master — even for beginners. Seasoned app developers can continue working with the frameworks they love, such as Ionic and Angular, augmented with visual tools to boost productivity.

Additionally, Appery.io has introduced new Plan Customization Options, giving users the ability to edit their plans to fit their unique needs:

Customizable Upgrades : if users want to increase a given limit in their existing plan (e.g., amount of apps they can develop), they can now customize existing plans without moving up a full tier.

: if users want to increase a given limit in their existing plan (e.g., amount of apps they can develop), they can now customize existing plans without moving up a full tier. Transparent Pricing : a custom plan price is calculated immediately. Users can see the individual prices of additional components and the discount, if applicable.

: a custom plan price is calculated immediately. Users can see the individual prices of additional components and the discount, if applicable. More Apps and Developer Seats : the number of apps allowed to be built and developer seats held can now be individually increased in the Pro, Team, and Ultimate plans for an additional fee. The most basic plan, the Beginner Plan, maintains the same number of apps and seats as before, but now has the possibility to increase the amount of screens per app from 5 to 12.

: the number of apps allowed to be built and developer seats held can now be individually increased in the Pro, Team, and Ultimate plans for an additional fee. The most basic plan, the Beginner Plan, maintains the same number of apps and seats as before, but now has the possibility to increase the amount of screens per app from 5 to 12. Professional Support: Appery.io is offering a number of new support packs including 5, 8, 16, 24, and 40 hours of professional app development support.

More details about the new Appery.io pricing: https://appery.me/rdpricing

"We are proud to launch the new Appery.io website and Plan Customization Options," said Eldar Chernitsky, Head of Product at Appery.io. "There has been an increase in demand for low-code application development solutions, and we want to make it as easy as possible for new and current users to navigate our site to get the most value, quickly. We also hope the new Plan Customization Options give users the freedom to scale however they need in order to facilitate the innovation process. Every individual and organization are unique, and we wanted to honor that with this new initiative."

Appery.io was created more than 10 years ago by Exadel and continues to be a leading low-code application development platform for developers around the world.

Tweet this: New @apperyio website has been launched along with new Plan Customization Options to give low-code #developers the freedom they need to create apps

About Exadel

Exadel is a leading digital platform engineering services provider. Through technical software development, Exadel helps Fortune 500 clients accelerate their Digital Transformations by providing innovative solutions, services, and engineering expertise. Exadel enables clients to engage competitively with their customers by delivering products and platforms at optimal efficiency. With 20+ locations and delivery centers across the US and Europe, Exadel solves the most complex engineering problems using recognized Agile practices, offering a high-quality and skilled mix of multi-shore resources with deep knowledge of advanced technologies.

About Appery.io

Appery.io is a low-code app development platform that makes it easy to create hybrid mobile apps, web apps, and PWAs all with a single codebase — developers only need to write one code, and it works across all platforms. Unlike most low-code platforms, Appery.io offers tools (App builder, MBaaS, Integration layer) for creating mature products, which include both back end and front end, all running on one language — Javascript.

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

[email protected]

SOURCE Exadel

Related Links

https://exadel.com/

