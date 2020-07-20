appfleet - a New Edge Cloud Platform for Improving the Efficiency of Business Processes - Launched

KRAKÓW, Poland, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder of jsDelivr and PerfOps, Dmitriy Akulov, is now launching appfleet. At its core, it's a dynamic CDN (Content Delivery Network), a system for delivering content from multiple data centers and points of presence to end users, designed to run containers and, at the same time, a simple alternative to the market-leading Kubernetes platform. It enables and facilitates the deployment and management of Docker containers in multiple locations simultaneously. Thanks to the platform, it becomes trivial to handle the complex process of configuration, synchronizing, deployment and balancing of network traffic for web applications.

A simple Kubernetes alternative to host containers on the edge

appfleet is an edge platform that hosts dynamic business services around the world so that they are closer to their users. In the appfleet model, the full code base "lives on the edge," reducing latency and improving performance. The performance of appfleet is better than that of FaaS serverless products, and at the same time, it eliminates all their limitations. With this platform you can, for example, use any programming language and get full access to the networking layer, which allows you to run applications on any ports and protocols. Example use cases include DNS servers, distributed databases, custom CDN, etc.

appfleet allows users to deploy globally routed applications, using an hourly pay-as-you-go billing system.

The company is launching with a network of five data centers around the world, with plans to expand to over 40 locations in the near future

"The appfleet platform will also be a good solution for companies that were surprised by the need for remote work. It can be used to deploy the company's resources in the region where their employees live, to be closer to them. Such a platform allows to reduce latency and lag while improving the efficiency of business processes. In a situation where a company has employees scattered all over the world, on different continents, the resources can be deployed and used in many regions. This could be, for example, a private encrypted corporate chat or conference service," says Dmitriy Akulov, appfleet founder.

How does it work?

All you have to do is to provide the image of the docker container and the regions where you want to deploy and host it. The system will create a cluster, monitor the configuration and intelligently route the traffic while providing high-availability and failure-free services, all with a simple user interface supplemented with detailed tutorials and guides, as well as live chat support for all customers.

A simple explanation video is available as well: https://youtu.be/7n617ZF-oT4

Main website: https://appfleet.com/

A simple Kubernetes alternative to host containers on the edge

