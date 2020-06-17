Appian Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Igor Gonzales as Chief Operating Officer to the Group

LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Appointment of Igor Gonzales as COO further strengthens leadership

Igor will head Appian's in-house technical team while advising portfolio companies

Brings 35 years of operational experience with some of the world's leading mining companies and a particular focus on Latin America

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies, announces the appointment of Igor Gonzales as the Company's Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Igor will manage the Company's technical team working across Appian's portfolio, with direct oversight of the firm's operated assets including Atlantic Nickel's producing Santa Rita nickel-copper-cobalt project and Mineração Vale Verde's copper-gold Serrote project in Brazil, which is advancing towards production next year. He will also advise businesses in which the Company holds a significant minority interest including Roxgold's assets in Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire, Harte Gold's Sugar Zone mine in Canada, and Peak Resources' Ngualla rare earth project in Tanzania.

As COO, Igor will work alongside the portfolio company management teams to ensure their businesses reach their full potential. This will include helping them develop and implement robust plans for the life of mine, expansions, operational improvement, exploration and growth, as well as health and safety practices. He will also co-ordinate and participate in due diligence ahead of acquisitions by Appian and facilitate technical knowledge sharing across the firm.

Igor has 35 years of mining industry experience and has led operations globally with several preeminent companies, with a particular focus on Latin America. Prior to joining Appian, Igor was President and CEO of Sierra Metals, a Latin America focused precious and base metals producer, and before that was COO at Compañía de Minas Buenaventura. He spent 15 years with Barrick Gold, most recently as Executive Vice President and COO where he oversaw 28 operations globally, and served in various roles with Southern Peru Copper Corporation.

He is a Peruvian citizen, holds Batchelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of San Antonio Abad and was a Fulbright Scholar at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology where he earned a Master of Science in Extractive Metallurgy.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented:

"We are delighted that Igor will be joining Appian in the key strategic role as our COO, adding significant strength to the executive team. His breadth of deep operational and board experience with some of the world's leading mining companies, along with his Latin American focus, make him a real asset for the business and our portfolio companies. He joins us at a very exciting time. Igor will play an important role at our current operations, while helping drive our growth – through the expansion of our existing assets and acquisition of new ones as Appian remains well placed to navigate the current market conditions."

Igor Gonzales, COO of Appian, commented:

"Appian is a fantastic and well run international business, and I am incredibly excited to be joining the executive team. The company is unique in the metals and mining sector, applying its long-term investment style, coupled with technical expertise, to optimize and de-risk existing assets while also seeking new investment opportunities. I look forward to adding value to Appian and our portfolio company partners, and am excited to be a part of the Company's next phase of growth and development."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets.

SOURCE Appian Capital Advisory LLP

