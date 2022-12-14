Applauding Junior Achievement and Omega World Travel's 50th Year

Omega's CEO & Washington Business Hall of Fame Laureate Inspires Future Leaders

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, The Washington Business Hall of Fame held its annual event which facilitates meaningful connections between current and future business leaders. The event promotes Junior Achievement's goal of encouraging the next generation by providing knowledge from seasoned professionals and a highly practical financial literacy education.

Omega World Travel’s Gloria Bohan and Vinod George at the 2022 Washington Business Hall of Fame

This year's Hall of Fame was chaired by Monica Modi Dalwadi, Managing Partner of the DC Metro Region branch of Baker Tilly. The 2022 laureates included Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and founder of CVENT and Charlene Mickens Dukes, EdD, President Emerita of Prince George's Community College and Founder and Principal of The Dukes Group LLC. The inductees further included Michele Kang, Majority Owner of The Washington Spirit and Founder and CEO of Cognosante, and Ray Ritchey, Senior Executive VP of Boston Properties.

Omega's President and CEO, Gloria Bohan, is a 2011 Hall of Fame inductee. The Hall of Fame recognized Gloria for her accomplishments in business and her role in providing significant resources for Junior Achievement. She congratulated the new laureates and presented a Lesson in Entrepreneurship through an engaging Masterclass session. Through the sessions, renowned community and business leaders gain valuable insight into the expertise and experiences of these professionals.

As a laureate, Ms. Bohan's career advice offered the JA students inspiration for how to cultivate their own potential. Through Bohan's vision and determination, Omega has flourished from a small one-person office to a highly successful international company. Now in its 50th year as a global leader in the travel management business, Omega continues to foster innovation with locations throughout the United States and in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Korea. Regularly listed as the largest woman-owned DC area company (Washington Business Journal Book of Lists), Omega is currently the largest woman-owned travel agency in the US and has been ranked as the 4th largest privately-owned travel company (Business Travel News, 2020).

Bohan further founded Cruise.com, one of the largest online cruise sellers, and TravTech, which offers cutting-edge travel industry technology. In addition, Omega has developed its M.I.C.E. division's Events Department with hybrid meeting software that achieves maximum attendance numbers.

While positioning itself as a prosperous business, Omega has also served a company of purpose. Like Junior Achievement, Omega's commitment to diversity and community is reflected in its multicultural staff as well as its partnerships. Bohan believes that involvement in minority and small business organizations provides key resources for partnerships and opportunities for mentoring.

As a member of this prestigious group of laureates, Ms. Bohan will continue to inspire future leaders with her unique experience and entrepreneurial knowledge.

