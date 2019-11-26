Apple AirPods Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top AirPods Wireless Earphones Sales Rounded Up by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top Apple AirPods deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Retail Egg have published their list of the best AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro earbud and charging case deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Apple AirPods deals:

Best Apple Deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page . Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple's updated wireless earphone technology, called the AirPods 2, are now available with a matching wireless charging case. A worthy adversary for other wireless earphones, AirPods connect to any Bluetooth device, making them compatible with Android phones as well. Once the easy setup has been completed, AirPods have the ability to start or stop by detecting the user's ear, without having to actually connect or disconnect them from the source. Powered by Apple's patented H1 headphone chip, AirPods provide quality audio, 5 hours of straight listening time and are easily activated by Siri when used with other Apple devices.

What makes Black Friday deals special? Retailers typically apply considerable discounts on a wide selection of items during Black Friday. A 2016 study by e-commerce analyst Profitero showed that electronic devices normally priced from $50 to $100 went on sale with an average discount of 36% off over Black Friday.

More and more shoppers prefer shopping online rather than braving the traffic and long lines in brick-and-mortar shops during Black Friday. In 2018, the National Retail Federation reported that 41.4 million people shopped online, 17.6% more than the 34.7 million who shopped exclusively in stores.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Retail Egg