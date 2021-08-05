Apple, Babson Black Affinity Network and INROADS Prepare Hundreds of Underrepresented Talent for Professional Impact

INROADS assembled hundreds of its interns for virtual National Training Day aimed at making a direct connection to emerging talent. INROADS is the world's leading solution for talent equity. The talent they touched are now poised to have impactful careers at some of the world's most influential companies.

"There is underrepresented talent all around the world who are eager to make contributions to advance industries, and, in turn, earn the financial resources to invest in their families and communities. National Training Day is INROADS' way of making real the promises made to emerging talent," said Forest Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc.

INROADS' virtual National Training Day exposed students to cutting-edge curriculum and skills development programs, and connected underrepresented talent to some of the best and brightest industry leaders in the world. At this National Training Day, Apple presented its Challenge for Change to participants that encouraged using challenge-based learning as the framework to address environmental justice issues.

Also, Leticia Stallworth, an INROADS Alum, founder and president of the Babson Black Affinity Network, mobilized several Babson College alumni entrepreneurs who provided students with tools to build their professional brands and shared insight on how to be entrepreneurial within the corporate workforce.

"INROADS is on a mission, and has been on that mission for more than 50 years. That mission is to make corporate America and executive suites around the world more diverse. With the partnership of Apple and the Babson Black Affinity Network, we are advancing this mission," said Harper.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

