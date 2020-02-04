Apple Computer Pioneer David Sun Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce David Sun as its newest Partner and Coach.

David's 30 years of experience penetrating international markets in the technology industry include introducing Compaq Computer (now part of Hewlett Packard) into China, establishing Apple Computer in Hong Kong, and founding a company that became the fifth largest reseller of Apple products worldwide. David is an investor, innovator, pioneer, entrepreneur, and global leader in technology, marketing, strategic planning, manufacturing and corporate structure.

As managing director of Sun and Moon, Inc., David has provided specialized international consultancy services to companies, forming modern technology partnerships in Asian countries and the United States. Earlier in his career, David ran a NASDAQ publicly traded technology company that distributed magnetic actuators in both retail and professional sectors.

David is also founding partner of Definitive Design Development Group, a real estate design and development company building multi-million dollar residential, commercial and retail projects including Hard Rock Café in Asia. He is also the former chief strategy officer of a major private equity firm.

Sun has managed many offshore manufacturing resources overseas and has worked with Leo Burnett, BBDO, Chiat/Day and Young & Rubicam, four of the largest advertising and marketing companies in the world, developing strategies to cultivate customers' interests to dramatically improve sales revenue and bottom lines. He developed a successful formula for a startup business to become multifaceted in retail, wholesale and distribution to consumers, educational and corporate America markets.

"I am proud and honored to join CEO Coaching International, a renowned organization with some of the world's best CEOs who have clearly proven their ability to start, manage, grow and exit many successful companies," Sun commented. "I am ready to contribute my experience and knowledge to transition our clients from good to great companies and Make Big Happen!"

David has served as a key advisor to many successful firms, renowned business groups and councils including UCLA Economic Council and several Apple Advisory Boards. He has been a member of American and Chinese chapters of Young President's Organization (YPO) for over 30 years and is a founding partner of the Santa Monica Bay chapter.

"David's success as an entrepreneur and experience with penetrating international markets gives him a deep understanding of the pressures and challenges many of our clients face," says Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "It's an honor to welcome him to the team."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 500 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

