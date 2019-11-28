Apple MacBook Air Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Apple MacBook Air & Pro Sales Reviewed by Saver Trends
Experts at Saver Trends list the top Apple MacBook (13 inch, 15 inch & 16 inch) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on Apple MacBook Air & Pro laptops
Nov 28, 2019, 05:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday MacBook deals, featuring savings on Apple MacBook Pro & Air including 2019, 2018 & older models. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Saver Trends.
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to $100 on the new Apple MacBook Air laptops - save on the 128GB & 256GB Space Gray, Gold & Silver MacBook Air 2019 laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $450 on Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air & MacBook laptops - at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to $850 on Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - save on best-selling MacBook Pro 13-inch & 15-inch models
- Save up to $450 on the new Apple MacBook Pro laptops - check the latest prices on the 15 inch & 13 inch MacBook Pro at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019 model) available now at Amazon - Prime delivery available
More Apple deals:
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple has just refreshed its lineup this 2019 and added some new features to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The new thinner and lighter MacBook Air features a brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch ID, the latest-generation keyboard, and a Force Touch trackpad. The latest MacBook Pro, which was only available before with the 15-inch model, now has an entry-level 13-inch model which can now house an 8th-Gen Intel® Core™ quad-core processor providing twice the performance of a quad-core MacBook Pro and up to 40% more performance than that of a six-core MacBook Pro. The brand new 16 inch MacBook Pro was introduced late this year and features smaller bezels on its display.
Do Amazon and Walmart have Black Friday sales? The two biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year can be found on Amazon and Walmart.
Amazon shoppers ordered more than 700,000 fashion items and one million toys during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale. In addition to free shipping with no minimum purchase amount last Black Friday, Amazon provides curated gift guides, impressive product selection and convenient shopping experience for its customers over the holiday shopping season.
eMarketer reports that Walmart generated almost 132 million online visits during Black Friday last year. It capitalized on its massive footprint by offering click-and-collect options for holiday shoppers.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saver Trends
Share this article