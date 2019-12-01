Apple MacBook Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top MacBook Air & MacBook Pro Laptop Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
Save on Apple MacBook deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best MacBook Air & MacBook Pro 13-inch, 15-inch & 16-inch laptop savings for shoppers
Dec 01, 2019, 05:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Apple MacBook Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on the latest MacBook Pro 16-inch and more MacBook models are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Deal Tomato.
Best Apple MacBook deals:
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to $210 on the latest Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019 model) at Amazon - Prime delivery available
- Save up to $450 on the new Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch & 15-inch) laptops - check the latest prices on the 15 inch & 13 inch MacBook Pro at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple MacBook Air laptops - save on the 128GB & 256GB Space Gray, Gold & Silver MacBook Air 2019 laptops at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple MacBook Air - at Amazon
- Save up to $450 on Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air & MacBook laptops - at B&H Photo Video
More Apple deals:
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more at Sprint
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple's 2018 MacBook Pro packs power and desktop-class graphics in a thinner and lighter design. The 13-inch MacBook Pro features a quad-core Intel i7 processor while the bigger 15-inch model delivers up to 5.0 GHz turbo boost with its 8-core Intel Core i9 processor. The new Touch Bar improves productivity with easy access to often-used tools while its Radeon Pro GPU and Retina display with True Tone technology delivers stunning visuals.
For Apple users looking for a more affordable and all-purpose option, the latest 2019 MacBook Air remains an excellent entry-level choice for notebooks as it features fast SSD internal storage, Intel HD Graphics 6000 and an 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with the same impressive display as the Pro notebook. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, users can rely on their MacBook Air laptop for all-day use.
Shoppers looking for Cyber Monday deals on Apple MacBook laptops can check live prices on models listed on Amazon and Walmart, where a wide range of Apple notebooks can be acquired with hefty savings. Check out this Cyber Monday deals guide for more deals across a wide range of products.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Deal Tomato
Share this article