Apple Market 2026, Increasing Demand For Superfoods to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The apple market size is expected to grow by USD 10.12 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 2.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand for superfoods, health benefits of apple, and product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, frequent product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Apple Market 2022-2026

Apple Market Key Driver

One of the major factors influencing apple market growth is the rising demand for superfoods. Superfoods are extremely nutritious. Apples are considered one of the major superfoods because they contain a high concentration of antioxidants such as polyphenols and flavonoids, as well as fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.

Apple Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Apple's market share in the offline segment will grow significantly. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of fresh fruits, including apples, through offline distribution channels, which makes the purchasing process easier. One of the major factors boosting apple sales through offline distribution channels will be an increase in the number of retailers offering apples under their brands.



Online

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 44% of market growth. Turkey , China , and India are the most important apple markets in APAC. The market in this region will grow faster than the market in other regions. Consumers' growing awareness of the various health benefits of apples will aid apple market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

North America



South America

Apple Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our apple market report covers the following areas:

Apple Market size

Apple Market trends

Apple Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of urban farming as one of the prime reasons driving the apple market growth during the next few years.



Apple Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Turkey, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anderson Orchard, Auvil Fruit Co. Inc., Batlow Fruit Co. Pty Ltd, Borton and Sons, CMI Orchards LLC, Evans Fruit Co, Fowler Farms, Fruit Hill Orchard, Gebbers Farms, Gilbert Orchards, Hope Orchards, Kroger Co., Mercier Orchards, Roche Fruit, Shenandoah Valley Orchards, Singh Apple Orchards, Stemilt Growers LLC, Symms Fruit Ranch Inc, W. F. Montague Pty Ltd, and Washington Fruit Growers Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Auvil Fruit Co. Inc.

Exhibit 89: Auvil Fruit Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Auvil Fruit Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Auvil Fruit Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Borton and Sons

Exhibit 92: Borton and Sons - Overview



Exhibit 93: Borton and Sons - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Borton and Sons - Key offerings

10.5 Evans Fruit Co

Exhibit 95: Evans Fruit Co - Overview



Exhibit 96: Evans Fruit Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Evans Fruit Co - Key offerings

10.6 Fruit Hill Orchard

Exhibit 98: Fruit Hill Orchard - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fruit Hill Orchard - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Fruit Hill Orchard - Key offerings

10.7 Gebbers Farms

Exhibit 101: Gebbers Farms - Overview



Exhibit 102: Gebbers Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Gebbers Farms - Key offerings

10.8 Gilbert Orchards

Exhibit 104: Gilbert Orchards - Overview



Exhibit 105: Gilbert Orchards - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Gilbert Orchards - Key offerings

10.9 Roche Fruit

Exhibit 107: Roche Fruit - Overview



Exhibit 108: Roche Fruit - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Roche Fruit - Key offerings

10.10 Stemilt Growers LLC

Exhibit 110: Stemilt Growers LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Stemilt Growers LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Stemilt Growers LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Symms Fruit Ranch Inc

Exhibit 113: Symms Fruit Ranch Inc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Symms Fruit Ranch Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Symms Fruit Ranch Inc - Key offerings

10.12 Washington Fruit Growers

Exhibit 116: Washington Fruit Growers - Overview



Exhibit 117: Washington Fruit Growers - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Washington Fruit Growers - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

