Apple Watch Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Series 5, 4 & 3 Smartwatch Deals Rated by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Spending Lab have identified the top Cyber Monday Apple Watch 5, Series 4 and Series 3 deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

More Apple deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch line remains a popular choice for fitness and health tracking. Like the older Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3, the newest Series 5 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, has a battery life of up to 18 hours and features an optical heart rate sensor. Apple also collaborated with Hermes and Nike to bring exclusive watch faces and bands.

For both fitness-minded individuals and professional athletes, the Nike Apple Watch remains to be the smartwatch of choice, especially when paired with an iPhone. The new Nike Series 5 comes with added features that motivate users to continue with a healthy lifestyle. The pre-installed Nike Running Club and Nike Training Club now has more audio guided runs and more workout routines, respectively. Just like the Series 4 Apple Watch, it is available in 44mm and 40mm sizes. The Nike Series 3 has 42mm and 38mm display.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Spending Lab