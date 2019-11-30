Apple Watch Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Series 5, 4 & 3 Smartwatch Deals Rated by Spending Lab
Save on Apple Watch deals for Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3, GPS & GPS + cellular smartwatch savings for shoppers
Nov 30, 2019, 20:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Spending Lab have identified the top Cyber Monday Apple Watch 5, Series 4 and Series 3 deals for 2019. Find them listed below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart
- Save up to $20 on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 at Walmart - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and GPS + Cellular
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon
- Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon
- Save up to 25% on Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm & 44mm) smartwatches at Amazon
- Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - buy one Apple Watch and get up to $500 off the second at AT&T
- Save on Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 - at B&H Photo Video
More Apple deals:
- Save up to $839 on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more Apple devices at Amazon
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - click the link for the latest live deals available at Sprint on a wide range of Apple gadgets
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple Watch line remains a popular choice for fitness and health tracking. Like the older Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3, the newest Series 5 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, has a battery life of up to 18 hours and features an optical heart rate sensor. Apple also collaborated with Hermes and Nike to bring exclusive watch faces and bands.
For both fitness-minded individuals and professional athletes, the Nike Apple Watch remains to be the smartwatch of choice, especially when paired with an iPhone. The new Nike Series 5 comes with added features that motivate users to continue with a healthy lifestyle. The pre-installed Nike Running Club and Nike Training Club now has more audio guided runs and more workout routines, respectively. Just like the Series 4 Apple Watch, it is available in 44mm and 40mm sizes. The Nike Series 3 has 42mm and 38mm display.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
