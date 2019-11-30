Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Best Series 5, 4 & 3 Smartwatch Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Watch 5, 4 & 3 Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Apple Watch 44mm, 42mm, 40mm & 38mm model deals by clicking the links below.

Apple continues to break barriers and has incorporated new features along with its staple fitness tracking, health-oriented capabilities and seamless integration with the newest Apple Watch Series 5. It features the first ever Always-On Retina display on an Apple Watch plus a new built-in compass with ground elevation for easier navigation. Equipped with the latest WatchOS 6, it also includes several new Apple apps like Voice Memos and new weather complications. Available in 40mm or 44mm sizes which is slightly larger than the 38mm and 42mm size of the Series 3, Series is 5 can be purchased in a GPS+Cellular, GPS or Nike+ model.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.

As one of the largest online retailers it's no surprise that Amazon sales comprised over 70% of total revenue generated during 2018's Cyber Monday holiday.

