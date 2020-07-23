AppLearn Named a Leader in the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Space by Everest Group

MANCHESTER, England, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppLearn has been named as a Leader in the inaugural Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020 from research and consulting firm Everest Group.

The Everest Group Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Products PEAK Matrix® evaluates the DAP landscape and performance of 14 vendors in the market against their vision, capacity to deliver, and the impact they have on the market.

In the report, AppLearn has been named a Leader, and its focus on helping enterprises that are undergoing digital transformation journeys has been highlighted. The report also mentions the company's ability to connect with other enterprise applications to provide support and guidance to users. AppLearn's advanced analytics capabilities and consultative approach have also been called out as key strengths.

This news follows the release of AppLearn's Digital Adoption Pulse report, which reaffirms that while the appetite for software adoption is currently high, organizations are still struggling to measure the outcomes of their investments.

Mark Barlow, CEO at AppLearn, commented: "We are proud and honored to be recognized as a Leader in the inaugural DAP PEAK Matrix evaluation. After years of evangelizing digital adoption and its importance, this recognition is an endorsement of our vision and testament to the deep understanding and diligence of our team.

"We've long felt that digital adoption is a challenge for everybody that relies on software or undertakes a digital transformation project, but it is exacerbated at the enterprise level — where multi-lingual, geographically spread workforces and complex software suites are the norm. Ensuring that businesses at this level are equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary to align their technology investments with genuine business outcomes will continue to be our focus.

"We're pleased that Everest Group has recognized our expertise at this level and will continue to inject empathy and business acumen into every stage of our approach. Between this and our data-driven Adopt platform, we're well-placed to push on as a leader in the space and to set the standards of adoption excellence."

AppLearn is a pioneering digital adoption company that aligns technology and people to bring certainty to enterprise software investments.

