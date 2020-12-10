Applegate Joins Conscious Alliance On the Road to End Childhood Hunger by Donating More than 20,000 Meals this Winter

Applegate is hoping to double the amount of donated meals, to 40,000 meals, by starting its own On the Road to End Childhood Hunger fundraising page for fellow Applegatarians who want to help and are able to contribute this holiday season. Applegate will be matching all donations made on its fundraising page by December 31, 2020, up to $5,000.

"Our overall goal this winter is to raise $100,000 which will allow us to distribute 200,000 meals to kids and their families all across the country," said Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance. "We can't do it alone and with every $1 donated, we are able to use our resources to provide two meals to a hungry kiddo."

In addition to making a monetary donation to On the Road to End Childhood Hunger, Applegate has teamed up with Conscious Alliance to provide more than 50,000 pounds of natural and organic meat to those in need this holiday season.

"We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Conscious Alliance and want to take the time to properly thank them for all the good they put out into the world and on to people's tables," said John Ghingo, president of Applegate. "2020 has been a tough year for many, and with the help of Conscious Alliance, we hope to ease some stress caused to those by food security."

To join Applegate and Conscious Alliance On the Road to End Childhood Hunger, visit https://consciousalliance.networkforgood.com/projects/116952-applegat-s-fundraiser.

About Applegate:

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese, and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission - Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals Applegate humanely raised without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates, or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate .

About Conscious Alliance:

Founded in 2002, Conscious Alliance is a national nonprofit based in Boulder, Colorado that brings healthy food into underserved communities, feeding kids and families who need it most. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact.

Through 'Art That Feeds' Food Drives at concerts, and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to communities across the U.S., with an emphasis on remote and rural areas, including Native American reservations. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show has grown into a national movement — providing more than 6 million meals, to date.

Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

SOURCE Applegate

