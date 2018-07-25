Applegate® Teams Up with No Kid Hungry, Helps Parents Everywhere Pack a Clean Conscience

"Applegate is committed to making clean, crave-able food available to everyone, including those in need," said Nicole Glenn, Applegate vice president of marketing. "We're proud to be partnering with No Kid Hungry and supporting their efforts to end childhood hunger. All families and children deserve access to nourishing foods, and through this partnership we can help deliver just that."

Packed-Lunch Guilt: Survey Findings



Applegate geared up for back-to-school season by conducting a survey, discovering that nearly half of parents who pack lunches for their children have thought to themselves "I wouldn't eat this" while preparing it. Other key findings include:

Nearly half of parents who pack their children lunch wouldn't describe the lunches they prepare as "healthy" – including a small percentage of parents who actually describe the lunches they pack as "gross"

A quarter of parents admit to feeling guilty about the lunches their children eat

However, these survey findings also indicate that parents want to provide their children with better lunches:

73% of parents agree that a packed lunch ensures their children are eating nutritiously

7 out of 10 parents say they avoid brands that contain artificial ingredients or are produced from animals given antibiotics

The Solution: Clean, Crave-Able Deli and Cheese Options



Applegate's deli and cheese offerings are made with ingredients you can pronounce and feel good about feeding to your family. The deli meats are free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates, phosphates, artificial ingredients and preservatives, and just recently, Applegate announced the removal of the controversial ingredient carrageenan in its poultry deli meat varieties. All Applegate deli meats are third-party certified for higher animal welfare and are sourced from animals never administered antibiotics. The Applegate Naturals® cheese line is Non-GMO Project Verified and made with milk from pasture-raised cows never administered antibiotics. Both Applegate deli and cheese come in a new packaging design to provide an easier experience for consumers in-store and at-home.

The Cause: No Kid Hungry and a Top Chef Collaboration



Applegate is giving parents peace of mind about the food they feed their kids and helping end childhood hunger this school season through a partnership with No Kid Hungry, which will provide over 500,000 meals to kids in need. The brand is also pleased to announce a collaboration with No Kid Hungry advocate Bryan Voltaggio, renowned chef and "Top Chef" finalist.

Voltaggio will be collaborating with Applegate to help raise awareness for the No Kid Hungry cause and develop original, easy and delicious recipes to make packing lunch for kids guilt free this fall.

"I'm passionate about No Kid Hungry's mission and committed to supporting the important work that they do," said Bryan Voltaggio. "I'm excited to be working with Applegate, a brand I believe in and one that makes products I feel good about feeding to my own family, to provide more children with the lunches they need this back to school season."

As a father and a chef, Voltaggio is a dedicated philanthropist and has raised over three quarters of a million dollars over the last five years to support innovative school breakfast programs, meals for achievement, and the national No Kid Hungry campaign.

Applegate's new and improved deli and cheese offerings are available for purchase nationally at select retailers and online. For more information, visit www.applegate.com.

ABOUT APPLEGATE



Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY



No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

SOURCE Applegate

Related Links

http://www.applegate.com

