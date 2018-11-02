Apples from New York® to Greet More Than 50,000 Runners at NYC Marathon

FISHERS, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apples from New York® will be given to the more than 50,000 runners who are projected to cross the finish line at this year's TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, in Manhattan's Central Park.



2018 marks the 21st year New York Apple Association (NYAA) has sponsored the marathon, and this year it plans to display the Association's recently redesigned brand, "Apples from New York®" on promotional ads and television spots.



In addition to New York apples being included in runners' finisher recovery bags, NYAA provides apples for all the marathon-related events during the week leading up to the big race. These events include the Poland Spring Marathon Kickoff, Youth Invitational, Abbott Dash to the Finish 5K, and Marathon Eve Dinner for the marathon runners and marathon volunteers. NYAA provides more than 80,000 fresh New York-grown apples.



As part of being one of the official sponsors of the TCS New York City Marathon, NYAA receives guaranteed entries to the marathon, which it offers to New York apple growers and Rochester-area firefighters, law enforcement officials and other first responders in honor of "those who came running" during the 9/11 attack in New York City in 2001.



"The TCS New York City Marathon is the world's largest marathon, and New York state is the second-largest apple-producing state in the nation — the two are a natural match!" said NYAA President Cynthia Haskins. "It just makes sense two things that are as important to New York state as the marathon and the apple industry should pair up and would work together in this way."



And speaking of pairings — when all the nutritional and health benefits of apples are paired with the distinct flavor that that's unique to apples grown in New York, "Voila! You have a healthy food choice that will keep anyone running!" Haskins said.

About New York Apple Association, Inc.

A nonprofit agricultural trade association based in Fishers, N.Y., NYAA represents the state's commercial apple growers. The association supports profitable growing and marketing of New York apples through increasing demand for apples and apple products, representing the industry at state and federal levels, and serving as the primary information source on New York apple-related matters. For more information, visit www.applesfromny.com.

About the TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is the premier event of New York Road Runners (NYRR) and the largest marathon in the world. Over 1,000,000 people have finished the race since its first running in 1970 with just 127 entrants and 55 finishers running four laps around Central Park. The race expanded to all five boroughs in 1976 and just celebrated its 40th year as a five-borough affair. Held annually on the first Sunday of November, the race features over 50,000 runners including the world's top professional athletes and a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. Participants from approximately 125 countries tour the city, starting on Staten Island at the foot of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and running through the neighborhoods of Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx before ending in Manhattan. The NYRR Youth Invitational at the TCS New York City Marathon covered 1.8 miles of the race course in Central Park, beginning near mile 24 and finishing at the famed TCS New York City Marathon finish line. More than one million spectators and thousands of volunteers line the city streets in support of the runners, while millions more watch the television broadcast in 175 countries and territories, including viewers in the New York area on WABC-TV, Channel 7, nationally on ESPN2, and via various international broadcast partners. The race is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, which features the world's top marathons—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York—and crowns the top professional male and female marathoners each year. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, is the premier partner of NYRR and the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon. The 47th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is set for November 5, 2017. To learn more, visit www.tcsnycmarathon.org.

