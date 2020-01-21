Appleton Campbell offers six New Year's resolutions that can make your home more efficient in 2020

"These tips can help anyone reduce their utility costs and the amount of energy they waste in 2020," said Michael Appleton of Appleton Campbell. "The start of a new year is a great time to start replacing bad habits with good ones, and with the coldest part of winter on the way, you'll be able to see immediate results without investing a lot of time or money."

Appleton offers six simple tips homeowners can implement for a more energy efficient 2020:

Replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs: LED light bulbs are one of the quickest ways to improve your home's energy efficiency. They use approximately 75% less electricity than incandescent bulbs and last significantly longer. Turn down the thermostat: Set it to 68 degrees and leave it there. Forty-one percent of a home's energy use comes from heating and cooling, so putting on a sweater instead of turning up the temperature can offer substantial savings. Reverse ceiling fan rotation: Heat rises, but reversing the fan creates a backdraft that pushes warm air down. Install a tankless water heater: Traditional water heaters keep a tank of water heated to a set temperature around the clock, whether anyone's using it or not. More efficient tankless water heaters deliver hot water on demand when you need it. Install a humidifier: The right amount of moisture in the air can make a room feel more comfortable at a lower temperature. Portable humidifiers make a small difference, but professionally installed systems offer significant efficiency benefits. Get a professional heating tune-up: Proper maintenance will give homeowners peace of mind and confidence that they will have access to a fully functioning heating system when the next winter storm passes through.

"Some of these suggestions are literally as easy as changing a light bulb," Michael Appleton said. "Being efficient doesn't necessarily mean a major investment or an abrupt change in lifestyle. Just remaining mindful about your energy use and your utility bill can inspire small changes that add up to a big difference."

For more information about Appleton Campbell and additional ways to reduce energy usage, call 540-347-0765 or visit https://appletoncampbell.com/.

About Appleton Campbell

Founded in 1976, Appleton Campbell provides plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical service repairs and new installations for residential customers throughout Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties in Virginia. Appleton Campbell has remained a family owned and operated business dedicated to the local and regional community. Honesty, integrity, and experience are the cornerstones on which Appleton Campbell was built and on which it continues to grow today. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Appleton Campbell holds a Class A License with masters in plumbing, heating and air conditioning, gas fitter, and electrical. For more information, visit https://appletoncampbell.com/.

