Appleton Campbell offers tips to maximize holiday efficiency

"There's already a lot of hustle and bustle with the holidays, and homeowners already have a lot on their minds," said Michael J. Appleton, service manager at Appleton Campbell. "There are simple steps they can take, though, to ensure a safe and happy holiday season, from being conscious of what's going down their drains to tweaking the thermostat a few degrees to save on energy costs."

Appleton has three tips for homeowners to help ensure a happy holiday season.

Avoid disposal drama: Items like grease, flour, coffee grounds or other bones can not only clog up your disposal, but certain items can damage your blades or put extra strain on the motor. Appleton says it's important that difficult-to-grind items, grease and other problem foods never go down your disposal or drains.

Be smart with your Christmas lights: While Christmas lights and decorations can make the holidays merry and bright, they can also be costly. Appleton recommends homeowners should limit the amount of time Christmas lights are on. Wait until dark to turn them on, and be sure to turn them off at when you go to bed. If possible, turn off lights in the room with the Christmas tree to save on energy usage.

Maximize your resources: If several guests are in your home, it's a good opportunity to turn the thermostat down a few degrees since the extra bodies can create extra warmth for your home. When it comes to kitchen tasks, it's also recommended homeowners only wash full loads in the dishwasher, which will save on both energy and water. If possible, use the oven to bake several dishes at once rather than having to keep the oven heated continuously.

"No one wants to call a plumber at Christmas or receive a big utility bill come January," Appleton said. "We're here to help homeowners create efficiency in their homes and save money where they can. Just making small changes in their daily lives can do both. The only things we want them worrying about is finding time to take a nap after a big meal or if they'll leave the lights up till February. We'll help with the rest."

For more information about Appleton Campbell and ways to make your home more energy- and cost-efficient, please call 540-347-0765 or visit https://appletoncampbell.com/.

About Appleton Campbell

Founded in 1976, Appleton Campbell provides plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical service repairs and new installations for residential customers throughout Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties in Virginia. Appleton Campbell has remained a family owned and operated business dedicated to the local and regional community. Honesty, integrity, and experience are the cornerstones on which Appleton Campbell was built and on which it continues to grow today. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Appleton Campbell holds a Class A License with masters in plumbing, heating and air conditioning, gas fitter, and electrical. For more information, visit https://appletoncampbell.com/.

