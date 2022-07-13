Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market growth to accelerate at 2.14 CAGR -- Technavio

Technavio expects the global applicant tracking system in higher education market to witness an incremental growth of USD 17.1 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 1.45% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period.

Factors such as an efficient hiring process, expanding the scope of ATS, and increasing enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the integration of ATS with background-checking software is expected to emerge as a key trend in the market. However, the availability of open-source ATS will challenge the growth of vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Segmentations in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Study

The market is segmented as follows:

Deployment

On-cloud



On-premise

The on-cloud segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the advantages of on-cloud services such as flexibility in scaling and effective data backup systems are driving the growth of the segment. The cost-effectiveness of on-cloud solutions is another key factor driving the segment's growth.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America will generate maximum revenue in the market. The region will occupy about 53% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of on-cloud ATS in higher education and the high demand for smart and efficient means of recruiting are driving the growth of the regional market.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market include Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market vendors

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: IT consulting and other services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: On-cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asure Software Inc.

Exhibit 43: Asure Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Asure Software Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Asure Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Automatic Payroll Systems Inc.

Exhibit 46: Automatic Payroll Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Automatic Payroll Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Automatic Payroll Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 BitraNet Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: BitraNet Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 50: BitraNet Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: BitraNet Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Bullhorn Inc.

Exhibit 52: Bullhorn Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Bullhorn Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Bullhorn Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Bullhorn Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 ClearCompany Inc.

10.8 Greenhouse Software Inc.

Exhibit 60: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 HIREBRIDGE LLC

Exhibit 64: HIREBRIDGE LLC - Overview



Exhibit 65: HIREBRIDGE LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 66: HIREBRIDGE LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Hireserve Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Hireserve Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Hireserve Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Hireserve Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Hirezon Corp.

Exhibit 70: Hirezon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Hirezon Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Hirezon Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Kronos Inc.

Exhibit 73: Kronos Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Kronos Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Kronos Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology



Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

