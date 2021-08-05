Applicant Tracking Systems Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the applicant tracking systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies cost-effectiveness and less time consuming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-related services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the applicant tracking systems market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The applicant tracking systems market covers the following areas:

Applicant Tracking Systems Market Sizing

Applicant Tracking Systems Market Forecast

Applicant Tracking Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ClearCompany Inc.

Greenhouse Software Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jobvite Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Digital Asset Management Market- The digital asset management market is segmented by type (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Debt Collection Software Market- The debt collection software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ClearCompany Inc.

Greenhouse Software Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jobvite Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/applicant-tracking-systems-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio