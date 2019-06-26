Application Delivery Controller Market Worth $3.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Application Delivery Controller Market by Type (Hardware-based, Virtual), Service (Integration and Implementation, Training, Support, and Maintenance), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprise), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Application Delivery Controller Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Application delivery controllers are purpose-built networking appliances whose function is to improve the performance, security, and resiliency of applications delivered over the web. These are the next generation of load balancers and are typically located between the firewall/router and the web server. An application delivery controller is a network device that helps sites direct user traffic to remove the excess load from 2 or more servers. They tend to offer more advanced features such as content redirection as well as server health monitoring.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Application Delivery Controller Market"

58 – Tables

17 – Figures

128 – Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168007368

The virtual application delivery controller segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The market of virtual application delivery controller is growing, thereby driving the growth of cloud-based application delivery controllers. Application delivery controller services are crucial for an organization. Wide expertise and deep knowledge of the service providers cater to specific challenges of the end users and help in reducing risk and complexity. SDN and virtualization are driving a shift from hardware-based application delivery controllers toward a micro-services model that enables more flexible application delivery controller licensing options. The application delivery controller services are useful for SMEs and large enterprises as well, owing to their ability to provide a one-stop solution for all needs. They eliminate deployment-related challenges that cause disruptions in business operations by providing hassle-free one-stop service and solution.

The hardware-based application delivery controller segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The market may have peaked, but hardware-based application delivery controllers still hold a larger market share. For high-performance and demanding workloads, nothing performs better than a dedicated hardware-based application delivery controller. This approach combines vendor-agnostic hardware with software-driven intelligence. Owing to the hardware agnostic nature of application delivery controller architecture, the controller can be implemented even on basic hardware configurations. Application delivery controller can be deployed by using multiple hardware approaches such as integrating application delivery controller with traditional hardware, converged infrastructure, hyper-converged infrastructure, and composable infrastructure.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=168007368

North America to dominate the Application Delivery Controller Market during the forecast period

The global Application Delivery Controller Market by region covers 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, owing to the presence of several vendors and huge investments in adopting application delivery controller solutions in the region. The Application Delivery Controller Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid developments of the required infrastructure and the increasing need to adopt innovative technologies.

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the market. Major vendors in the Application Delivery Controller Market include F5 Networks (US), Citrix Systems (US), A10 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Radware (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Total Uptime (US), Array Networks(US), Kemp Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), Brocade Communication (US), Riverbed (Germany), Evanssion (UAE), NFWare (US), and Snapt (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Service Type (Storage as a Service, Compute as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-infrastructure-services-market-116511247.html

SDN Orchestration Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), End User (Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers), Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sdn-orchestration-market-22855327.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/application-delivery-controller-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/application-delivery-controller.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets