Application Delivery Controllers Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Key Trends, Leading Segments, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Delivery Controller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application delivery controller market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



Increasing digitization, along with the widespread utilization of cloud-computing solutions across the globe, represents as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of virtual ADC systems is also providing a boost to the market growth.



In comparison to the traditionally used tools, virtual ADC offers various network and application innovations, such as clustering, intelligent architecture and deep packet inspection. These innovations facilitate flexible operations and enhanced productivity of the network.



Additionally, the widespread adoption of next-generation ADCs by small and medium enterprises (SME), is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These organizations rely primarily on web-based services and applications to run their operations, as ADC significantly aids in monitoring data security and maintaining organizational privacy.



Other factors, including the integration of ADCs with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data, along with the increasing number of cyber-attacks and anonymous security threats due to rising penetration of wireless communications, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being A10 Networks Inc., Array Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., KEMP Technologies Inc., Radware Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global application delivery controller market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global application delivery controller market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Application Delivery Controller Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Software Based

6.2 Hardware Based



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Implementation and Integration

7.2 Training, Support and Maintenance



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.2 IT and Telecom

9.3 Government and Public Sector

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.9 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



A10 Networks Inc.

Array Networks Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Radware Corporation

