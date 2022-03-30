Application Gateway Market - 29% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | Increased Use Of M-Commerce To Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increased use of m-commerce is one of the factors supporting the application gateway market growth . The increased adoption of mobile devices and the rising popularity of M-commerce is driving the market growth at a significant pace. Customers are increasingly using smartphones or tablets to access e-commerce sites. This trend will continue as mobile devices are becoming more user-friendly and accessible. Retailers have invested in developing smartphone applications to enter the M-commerce market. Smartphones are increasingly being used for web surfing, bookings, online payments, and online shopping. This has created the necessity for e-commerce solutions that integrate mobile devices with other sales channels. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Segmentation Analysis

The application gateway market report is segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The application gateway market share growth by the large enterprise segment will be significant for revenue generation. There is a very high adoption of application gateways among large enterprises, owing to the generation of a large number of transactions. Companies operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BSFI), information technology (IT), and manufacturing sectors are the major contributors to this segment. Moreover, modern vending machines are equipped with contactless and card-based payments. Most of the market revenue is generated by large enterprises, as they are more inclined toward technology. This is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Some Companies Mentioned

The application gateway market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



Aculab Plc



Akamai Technologies Inc.



Alphabet Inc.



Amazon.com Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Citrix Systems Inc.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.



CyberArk Software Ltd.



F5 Networks Inc.



Forcepoint LLC



Imperva Inc.



International Business Machines Corp.



Kemp Technologies Inc.



Microsoft Corp.



Oracle Corp.



Orange SA



Wipro Ltd.



Zscaler Inc.

Application Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.38 Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aculab Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kemp Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Orange SA, Wipro Ltd., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aculab Plc

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

10.7 F5 Networks Inc.

10.8 Forcepoint LLC

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Zscaler Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

