Application Management Services Market to Showcase 7.23% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2020|Featuring Accenture Plc and Capgemini Services SAS among others |Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

The discrete AMS is the leading segment in the market.

The increasing demand for hosted AMS is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 8%.

Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the need for better business productivity. However, the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand will challenge growth.

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the focus on real-time decision-making will offer immense growth opportunities, the difficulties in keeping pace with changing customer demand are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this application management services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Application Management Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The application management services market is segmented as below:

Type

o Discrete AMS

o Embedded AMS

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o MEA

o South America

Application Management Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The application management services market report covers the following areas:

Application Management Services Market Size

Application Management Services Market Trends

Application Management Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for hosted AMS as one of the prime reasons driving the application management services market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Application Management Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist application management services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the application management services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the application management services market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of application management services market vendors

